Love is no less sweet, just because it is short

Ansel Elgort is good as Gus, but not as deep as Woodley.

Laura Dern is wonderful as the loving mom who supports her daughter as best she can. Mom knows what’s coming, and her journey may be even more painful than Hazel’s.

Neither Woodley nor Dern overact, always understating reactions – a choice that draws us closer.

The film has a quirky subplot that’s both unnecessary and uneven. The couple adores a book by an obscure Dutch author – and meeting that writer becomes Hazel’s last wish. That European trip is touching as a romantic goodbye, but the meeting with the author is just plain strange.

Eventually, Hazel tries to push Gus away.

“I’m a grenade,” she says. “I will explode and it’s my duty to limit the damage.”

“I’d love to have my heart broken by you,” he says, sweetly. Usually, a line like that makes me cringe. Not this time.

Some of the most tender scenes are ones where Hazel simply rests her head on Gus’ shoulder – trusting him not to hurt her.

Ultimately, “Fault in Our Stars” is an honest story of goodbye, without artificial sweeteners. It’s a favorite of teens, and the teen in me kept my cynicism at bay.