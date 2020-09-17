Love is no less sweet, just because it is short

The Fault in Our Stars
Grade: A-
Movie genres. The romance. The Western. The thriller. Horror. Musicals.
And then there’s the sick one: terminal cancer movies.
The terminal cancer drama is a popular film trope, many featuring teen victims. And, for reasons not completely sane, writers have ranked them all.
“Me, Earl and Dying Girl” often makes the top 10. As do “Love Story” and “Moulin Rouge.”
And what’s on top? What’s the number one teen cancer tragedy of all time?
“The Fault in Our Stars” seems to win by quite a few tears.
I’ll admit to a few tears myself when this came out in 2014, but I didn’t fully appreciate the film until I revisited it during these days of the COVID reviews.
The power of “Fault” comes from a deep, quiet performance by Shailene Woodley as Hazel Grace, a teen cancer survivor living on borrowed time.
“Depression is a side effect of dying,” she says, “which is what happened to me.” An honest start, which includes her warning that she’s not going to “sugar coat” the story for us.
“It’s the truth. Sorry.”
After being forced to attend a cancer support group by her mom, Hazel meets another survivor, Augustus.
What evolves is a very touching friendship between Hazel, 16, and Gus, 17, one grounded in their common struggle. Gus initiates the relationship, with Hazel reluctant. Her self-esteem has been punctured by the needles, pills and treatments.
Hazel doesn’t think she’s attractive, and, deep inside, she doesn’t want to start a relationship with so little time left. She’s afraid she’ll hurt him, a fear she eventually expresses to Gus.
Cancer dramas can so easily become cloying three-hankie affairs. Some scripts milk the tragedy simply to manipulate audiences.
That’s not the case in “Fault in Our Stars.” Woodley’s delivers a low-key, interior performance that includes a lot of scenes where we watch her process choices and pain – without a single word spoken.
When she does speak, it’s often heartfelt. Asked if she’s “OK,” she just stares and says, “no.” When asked what’s wrong, all she can say is “everything.” No clever repartee, just raw reaction.
When Hazel finally allows herself to become vulnerable and risk having her heart broken, Woodley captures every nuance in that journey from depression, to indecision to pure joy.
Ansel Elgort is good as Gus, but not as deep as Woodley.
Laura Dern is wonderful as the loving mom who supports her daughter as best she can. Mom knows what’s coming, and her journey may be even more painful than Hazel’s.
Neither Woodley nor Dern overact, always understating reactions – a choice that draws us closer.
The film has a quirky subplot that’s both unnecessary and uneven. The couple adores a book by an obscure Dutch author – and meeting that writer becomes Hazel’s last wish. That European trip is touching as a romantic goodbye, but the meeting with the author is just plain strange.
Eventually, Hazel tries to push Gus away.
“I’m a grenade,” she says. “I will explode and it’s my duty to limit the damage.”
“I’d love to have my heart broken by you,” he says, sweetly. Usually, a line like that makes me cringe. Not this time.
Some of the most tender scenes are ones where Hazel simply rests her head on Gus’ shoulder – trusting him not to hurt her.
Ultimately, “Fault in Our Stars” is an honest story of goodbye, without artificial sweeteners. It’s a favorite of teens, and the teen in me kept my cynicism at bay.
The dark reality behind cancer dramas is that adolescence is a dark time, with teen suicide almost epidemic in some places. I suspect some who read the book are looking for a candle to light their darkness. If we wish to understand teens, we might start by reading what they read – and listening attentively.
The truth shared – which became a popular poster -- is pretty simple, and comes late: “Apparently the world is not a wish-granting factory.”
For me, the theme is that love is like a sunset – no less beautiful because it is short. Hazel realizes this as she lies on the ground, and says, “OK.” Beautiful last line.
The title “Fault in our Stars” comes from Shakespeare.
“The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves…”
But in this story the fault is not in the young cancer patients, but rather the fault is, indeed, in the stars.
That’s why the tragedy hits us so hard. Young innocent victims are living out a script whose ending they can’t change.
But they can write their own penultimate chapter – and that’s what Hazel and Gus do.
