“Lost in Translation,” redux? Regrettably, no.

Daughter Laura’s angst is fueled by suspicions that her very successful husband is cheating on her. He goes on trips with a pretty assistant. He comes home late.

When she shares this fear with her pop, he suggests they tail him. And so, they follow him around town and, ultimately, to Mexico on a business trip. They are determined to catch him doing the hanky panky with his secretary, likely a retired cheerleader.

So, will somebody tell me the point of all this? Is this just a pointless romp punctuated by Bill Murray moments? Feels like that most of the way.

I kept thinking the script would turn a corner and dive deep in one of two ponds. Either we’d explore Laura’s emptiness or we’d drill further into the father-daughter relationship.

The marriage is never really unpacked. The husband just kisses her and goes to work. We have no clue what he’s like. Laura doesn’t give us any insight into her existential angst.

The dad-daughter focus is more complex, but not by much. I really wanted to care about this relationship.