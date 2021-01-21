J. Edgar Hoover’s unrelenting assault on MLK’s dream

“MLK/FBI” has an almost academic tone. Guided by Gage, the interviews explore forgiveness.

When a good person who has done undeniably great things is found to have dark secrets how to we recalibrate our estimation? We can add examples: Eisenhower, JFK, Gandhi.

Not surprisingly, the interviews suggest all humans are flawed, and that we should no more be judged our worst hour than by our best moment. Gage’s academic/spiritual analysis seems to suggest we should accept shades of gray, and be willing to forgive just as we would wish to be forgiven.

When King discovered these tapes existed, he descended into depression and anxiety. He feared Hoover would succeed in destroying both him and the civil rights movement.

While King was being weighed down by all this, he was assassinated in April 1968.

Two months later in June, 1968, RFK was assassinated. America’s current polarized upheavals are echoes of the sixties. Civil unrest is not novel in America.

The documentary includes a “Best of MLK” tribute, of sorts, with excerpts from his memorable speeches. We see mobs of passionate followers Marching on Washington in August 1963 to hear him. We attend his Nobel Peace Prize ceremony.