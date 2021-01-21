J. Edgar Hoover’s unrelenting assault on MLK’s dream

MLK/FBI
Grade: B+
Samuel D. Pollard’s documentary “MLK/FBI” confesses at the very start that the material in his film lies in an ethical gray zone. Should secretly/illegally obtained material be shared with the world in a documentary film?
The FBI bugged the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s phones, drilled holes in hotel walls and put cameras in secret places to film both business meetings and sexual encounters.
People interviewed say Hoover felt King had too much power, and that King was developing an almost “cult-like” populist following that “threatened” America.
Hoover, in the “have you ever been” McCarthy era, discovered that one of King’s closest advisers was a Jewish lawyer who, years earlier, may have been associated with Communist Party. Hoover reasoned the civil rights movement may be taking direction from the Communists.
Note: Nothing salacious is shown in this film. We only hear general references to what’s on the tapes.
King did have a number of affairs while married to Coretta Scott King. That’s known.
Hoover not only taped these encounters, but sent the tapes to Coretta, to King himself and to ministers - all with the same goal: To bring down King and his movement by any means necessary.
The documentary shows a letter fabricated by authorities purporting to be from a former King admirer. The letter is a blistering condemnation of King’s hypocrisy of being a preacher and an adulterer - and seems to suggest King consider suicide.
Some of this material is now public domain, and more will be released in 2027.
Beverly Gage, a Yale professor who has written books about King, thoughtfully discusses the ethics of using these secret tapes in a film.
Gage appreciates the nuances.
On one side, disrespect for King’s privacy by publishing J. Edgar’s material, would power the Hoover vacuum.
On the other hand, as these tapes become public, shouldn’t a thoughtful filmmaker interpret them rather than a tabloid?
Historian Gage seems to lean towards thoughtful disclosure of the material in order to add more texture and depth to our understanding of King.
This ethical issue is not new. Writers continually struggle with decisions on whether to print information obtained by unethical means.
Bad people are often caught on tape doing bad things – and we often celebrate the espionage that brought them to justice. One person’s moral crusade is another’s entrapment.
“MLK/FBI” has an almost academic tone. Guided by Gage, the interviews explore forgiveness.
When a good person who has done undeniably great things is found to have dark secrets how to we recalibrate our estimation? We can add examples: Eisenhower, JFK, Gandhi.
Not surprisingly, the interviews suggest all humans are flawed, and that we should no more be judged our worst hour than by our best moment. Gage’s academic/spiritual analysis seems to suggest we should accept shades of gray, and be willing to forgive just as we would wish to be forgiven.
When King discovered these tapes existed, he descended into depression and anxiety. He feared Hoover would succeed in destroying both him and the civil rights movement.
While King was being weighed down by all this, he was assassinated in April 1968.
Two months later in June, 1968, RFK was assassinated. America’s current polarized upheavals are echoes of the sixties. Civil unrest is not novel in America.
The documentary includes a “Best of MLK” tribute, of sorts, with excerpts from his memorable speeches. We see mobs of passionate followers Marching on Washington in August 1963 to hear him. We attend his Nobel Peace Prize ceremony.
King preached peace, while Malcom X, the alter ego of the movement, suggested an eye for an eye.
A thoughtful segment recounts King’s decision to end his silence on the Vietnam War.
“There comes a time when silence becomes betrayal,” he said, and he went on to join forces to end American involvement. He confessed he had kept silent too long, echoing words from a speech when he warned that our greatest enemy may be friends who keep silent.
The night before he was assassinated, King delivered his “Mountaintop” speech. That speech ended with words which became haunting after his death 24 hours later.
Let’s let Rev. King take us home.
“We've got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn't matter with me now, because I've been to the mountaintop. And I don't mind. Like anybody, I would like to live – a long life; longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now....So I'm happy, tonight. I'm not worried about anything. I'm not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”