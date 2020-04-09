Indian girl curls the ball around her parents and into the net

Bend it Like Beckham
For 10 years I coached my daughter’s soccer team in the local HYSA “fun” league. Was I a good coach? No. Offsides still confuses me. Why not beat the defensive backs, take the pass and score? Works in basketball.
But I wrote a pretty fine weekly newsletter celebrating every girl every week. We were beaten often for years, but in our final season, when some Arsenal girls with minor injuries – hey, Emily! - returned to our family, we never lost a game.
I choose to remember the best, and forget the rest.
We nicknamed our team “The Sisters,” since we collected siblings. Kate and Sarah. Catherine and Chris.
Hey, Sisters: “Bend it Like Beckham” is for you. We had a wonderful decade together except, perhaps, when you were in 7th grade. Loved you in sixth. Loved you in eighth. Not sure which planet you inhabited in seventh. Hormonodeus, a moon of Saturn?
Set in England, “Bend It Like Beckham,” released in 2002, is a story of a young Indian girl, Jesminder Bhamra, 18, who has pictures of British soccer legend David Beckham on her bedroom ceiling. Jess dreams she’s on Beckham’s team. She feeds him a perfect crossing pass and throws her hands in the air when he scores. Her heart is likely shaped like a truncated icosahedron.
But her parents, Sikhs from Punjab, believe football’s not for girls. So, Jess plays on the sly – often in games with guys in a park or in her backyard where she curls shots around the hanging saris and into the bushes. Goooooooallll!
One fine day when Jess is upstaging a bunch of boys in a pick-up game, a jogger stops to watch. It’s Jules (17-year-old Keira Knightley), a star on a top women’s football club. Jules sees potential and brings her to a tryout. After watching her magical footwork, the coach welcomes Jess aboard.
With Jess feeding Jules on the front line, the team soars.
All this time Jess has been hiding her passion from family. She sneaks away. She pretends to be at work. She stays home “sick” – and then sprints to practice.
But, inevitably, dad will find out. He explodes. Jess tells dad it’s an honor to be on this fine team.
“It’s a bigger honor to respect your elders,” he says sternly. I half expected him to sing “Tradition!” from “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The tale culminates at a championship game with scouts attending – held on the same day Jess’ sister is getting married in a lavish Indian wedding. Jess knows she must be at the wedding.
The film’s most beautiful scene occurs in the middle of the celebration, when her dad comes over to a depressed Jess, who isn’t convincing faking the role of “happy sister.”
“I can’t stand seeing you so unhappy at your sister’s wedding. Go to the game,” says dad. “And afterwards, smile and be happy.”
Jess runs to the game, scores a key goal and is offered a college soccer scholarship in California.
At the end of the game, her grateful team lines up, holds the wedding sari and lovingly wraps Jess into her heritage – and then chases her back to her sister’s side.
The heart of this film is pure and golden, but the peripherals are sometimes sentimental and unfortunate. There’s an almost homophobic subplot about Jules’ mom worrying that the girlfriends are lesbian lovers. There’s also a romance that’s gratuitous.
Ignore all that. Focus on the ball and the back of the net.
The Indian press embraced “Bend it like Beckham” as a breakthrough in honesty about the plight of Indians in England. The Times of India noted that such racial hatred appears “like dollops of coagulated spice in badly stirred curry…spoiling the taste.”
I have some bias here. Seeing an Indian girl running on the field brought back memories of the dad-daughter soccer years. Kat was a tenacious defender with a wicked left-footed kick.
My two favorite Kat memories: The day she smashed into her nemesis on the field, knocking her over while smiling. And the day of the penalty kick. In a blatant display of nepotism, I waved off our top forward and told Kat to take the kick.
“They don’t know about your left foot,” I whispered. “Stick it in the corner.”
Kat smiled, stepped to the ball and her left foot sent the ball sailing into the upper right back corner of the net.”
“Goooooooaallllllll!”
That sound’s still ringing across the sky above Siebel Field, which is sadly empty these days.
Go Sisters! We need a reunion. Carousel ice cream afterwards, as always.
