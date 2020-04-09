Indian girl curls the ball around her parents and into the net

“I can’t stand seeing you so unhappy at your sister’s wedding. Go to the game,” says dad. “And afterwards, smile and be happy.”

Jess runs to the game, scores a key goal and is offered a college soccer scholarship in California.

At the end of the game, her grateful team lines up, holds the wedding sari and lovingly wraps Jess into her heritage – and then chases her back to her sister’s side.

The heart of this film is pure and golden, but the peripherals are sometimes sentimental and unfortunate. There’s an almost homophobic subplot about Jules’ mom worrying that the girlfriends are lesbian lovers. There’s also a romance that’s gratuitous.

Ignore all that. Focus on the ball and the back of the net.

The Indian press embraced “Bend it like Beckham” as a breakthrough in honesty about the plight of Indians in England. The Times of India noted that such racial hatred appears “like dollops of coagulated spice in badly stirred curry…spoiling the taste.”

I have some bias here. Seeing an Indian girl running on the field brought back memories of the dad-daughter soccer years. Kat was a tenacious defender with a wicked left-footed kick.