Indefatigable attorneys defending our unalienable rights

The Fight

The Myrna Loy

(PG-13)

Grade: B+

When students apply to law school, one of the common refrains in the essay is that “I want to use my skills to help those who need help. I want to fight for the rights of the oppressed and poor.”

But, too often, with law degree in hand, those same bright minds end up succumbing to the temptation to build wealth, by serving the wealthy, if they can. In fairness, that happens in all professions, of course.

Knowing the power of gravity to pull careers towards wealth, it’s always refreshing to see portraits of those who follow their calling and work out of passion, rather than out of greed.

“The Fight” is a portrait of four attorneys working for the ACLU. Yes, I’m sure they are well paid, but compared to what they could make in private practice, they have chosen the road less traveled.

We follow them through four Supreme Court cases where they are, indeed, fighting for the civil liberties of various clients.