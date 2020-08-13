Indefatigable attorneys defending our unalienable rights

The Fight
When students apply to law school, one of the common refrains in the essay is that “I want to use my skills to help those who need help. I want to fight for the rights of the oppressed and poor.”
But, too often, with law degree in hand, those same bright minds end up succumbing to the temptation to build wealth, by serving the wealthy, if they can. In fairness, that happens in all professions, of course.
Knowing the power of gravity to pull careers towards wealth, it’s always refreshing to see portraits of those who follow their calling and work out of passion, rather than out of greed.
“The Fight” is a portrait of four attorneys working for the ACLU. Yes, I’m sure they are well paid, but compared to what they could make in private practice, they have chosen the road less traveled.
We follow them through four Supreme Court cases where they are, indeed, fighting for the civil liberties of various clients.
What’s charming about this documentary is that we follow the attorneys around when they are exhausted, frustrated and hungry. One sits on a subway, writing a brief while trying to eat. One has his shirt quite untucked as he tries to find somewhere to plug in his phone to get a charge. Another, with many tattoos, resists being the spokesperson for a cause, preferring a more “traditional” speaker takes the lead. We see them in hotel rooms practicing in front of a mirror – giving the speech they will soon give to the Supreme Court.
We see them at a computer reading a Supreme Court decision the moment it is released:
“Did we win? Or not?” they say, trying to decipher the legalese in the rulings.
The film takes us behind the scenes to watch attorneys work, minus the gloss and romance. Each of them has devoted their career to causes. The hate mail they receive is angry, cruel and threatening. When an attorney takes the culture war to court, she’ll be caught in crossfire from all sides.
These lawyers remind me of public defenders, who are overworked, underpaid and yet keep democracy alive, ensuring everyone has someone at their side when accused of a crime.
The ACLU is often associated with progressive causes, but their mission crosses party lines. They have defended the right of white supremacists to hold marches.
As much as I loved watching this anatomy of an attorney’s life, I was disappointed that the four cases in this film were all tightly focused on issues at the center of the current political wars. They are fighting against the Trump administration on four fronts.
While those cases are all typical ACLU causes, making each one a battle against the Trump Department of Justice serves to make the documentary feel like an arm of the political campaign. And when a documentary feels like a campaign ad, a large segment of moviegoers will stay away from “the commercial.”
That’s unfortunate, because this portrait of passionate lawyers is worth seeing.
I’ve intentionally not mentioned the cases, but in fairness I will. Briefly they are: trying to keep parents from children at the border during immigration disputes; defending the right of a non-citizen to receive an abortion; trying to keep a transgender soldier from being removed from the armed forces; and fighting to prevent a question about citizenship from being on the official census forms.
Each is hot-button cultural issue, being fought by lawyers who are focused on the civil rights of those being targeted.
For a few minutes, the film turns to the times when the ACLU represented the right wing in court. That’s a welcome balance, but it feels like a token moment.
The film has strong anti-Trump message, being offered three months before the election.
Don’t misread me here. It’s not the message that troubles me -- I said ‘go girl’ a few times -- it’s the fact that a powerful portrait of young lawyers following their conscience will be dismissed as a political ad.
Department of Redundancy Department: I enjoyed this film, and admired its detailed look at the life of lawyers. I just wish it had been released outside the political hot season, that’s all.
And I wish they had balanced the choice of cases to more clearly illustrate the ACLU’s willingness to stand up in court for victims on all sides of the political spectrum.
