In his 007 finale, Daniel Craig is both shaken and stirred

His name was Bond, James Bond.

I saw “From Russia With Love” in high school, and have been a 007 fan since, most passionately in the Sean Connery era.

Like many moviegoers, I decided to wait to stream “No Time To Die,” rather than to join a crowd at the Cinemark during the pandemic. When Variety placed “No Time to Die” in contention to be nominated for Best Picture, my interest perked up.

I was skeptical, but curious. Craig is a respectable Bond, second best in my book, behind Connery.

The verdict? “No Time to Die” humanizes its hero, with Bond in love with only one woman instead of in lust with a dozen. He’s not chasing Honey Rider and Pussy Galore this time around.

Bond has a young daughter, who becomes a pawn in a malevolent chess game.

But the biggest departure from formula is stripping away Bond’s invincibility. Since Daniel Craig had announced this would be his fifth and final Bond movie, MGM was free to kill off their star, if they wished.

That possibility gives the script considerably more gravitas.

The film also has more colors in its rainbow, including Lashana Lynch who plays Nomi, the new 007. She took Bond’s “number” after his “retirement.”

The running gag is: “You probably thought this number was about you, didn’t you?”

Ultimately, however, this is still a cookie-cutter Bond action flick. No Myrna Loy aficionado should go thinking otherwise.

As I pondered whether this was indeed Bond’s time to die, I started thinking of other times a franchise said goodbye to a central character.

One of my favorite final chapters is Agatha Christie’s goodbye to Hercule Poirot, “Curtain: Poirot’s Last Case.”

Just for you, I rewatched the British version on Amazon Prime, starring David Suchet, a splendid Poirot.

Poirot is frail and talks of mortality throughout the episode, which will end with his death.

“Look at me all twisted and unable to walk,” says wheelchair-bound Poirot. “The clock ticks. Such is the will of God.”

But the biggest surprise comes after his death. No spoiler on that.

Agatha could kill off her hero only once, and she did so with panache in her last Poirot mystery.

Mortality must be credible in great fiction, but pulp writers are reluctant to kill their cash cow.

So when we viewers are informed that there will be no sequel, we dare to hope for an honest ending.

The hero is mortal in both “No Time to Die” and “Curtain,” although Dame Christie’s tale is the deeper of the two send offs.

Lest we worry, the credits end with reassurance: “James Bond will return.”

Fresh actor for a new century.

But who? British bookies are predicting either Regé-Jean Page or Henry Cavill.

Nope.

My name is Bond. Brent Bond.

