Howling at the moon: Of witches, wizards and spells

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
On HBO-Max
(PG)
Grade: A
As summer slides away, let’s seek out one more family movie before gravity pulls us back to classrooms.
“Howl’s Moving Castle” was crafted in 2004 by one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, Hayao Miyazaki, 80, who co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985.
We who love Pixar, owe our thanks to Hayao.
"Whenever we get stuck at Pixar,” says founder John Lasseter, “I put on a Miyazaki film sequence or two, just to get us inspired again.”
Miyazaki’s films also include “Spirited Away,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Princess Mononoke.” Stream them, and stand and applaud when done.
In “Howl’s Moving Castle” Miyazaki explores aging through the eyes of Sophie, a young girl who is placed under a spell by the Witch of the Waste (Lauren Bacall!).
Sophie -- yesterday 10, today 90 -- looks in the mirror and sees wrinkles. At first she’s horrified, but she slowly accepts her fate.
Before the spell, Sophie was enchanted with Howl, a handsome wizard. After the curse, Sophie seeks refuge in Howl’s moving castle, which walks the land on magical legs.
Sophie still loves Howl, but he does not recognize the girl camouflaged inside her now feeble body.
To appreciate the “Moving Castle,” let’s start at the end.
As the credits roll, we hear a song of hope sung in Japanese, reminding us this is Mayazaki, not Disney.
Our eyes open wide as the credits honor the voices of Oscar-winners Jean Simmons, then 79, and Lauren Bacall, then 83. Miyazaki draws cells one at a time, and he casts voices with that same care.
“So, live forever in the song of the streams
In the color of this sky, in the fragrance of flowers”
Miyazaki’s films, like the closing song, walk slowly across quiet landscapes, perhaps comforting a lost child.
Roger Ebert interviewed Miyazaki in 2002, asking him about silence.
"The people who make the movies are scared of silence, so they paper and plaster it over," Miyazaki said. "They're worried that the audience will get bored. They might go and get some popcorn. But just because it's 80 percent intense doesn't mean the kids are going to bless you with their concentration. What really matters are the underlying emotions.
His films are meditative at times. Pixar has channeled Mayazaki in its most thoughtful films.
A little research confirmed that “Up” was Pixar’s homage to Miyazaki. When we see the balloons carry Carl into the air in “Up,” we remember “old” Sophie in her moving house.
Miyazaki has said that “Howl’s Moving Castle” confused many moviegoers. That’s easy to believe.
In the end, Sophie travels back in time to meet a young Howl, a mystical scene. We learn Howl is a shapeshifter – a bird in flight, a king, a handsome wizard.
I suspect kids will piece these clues together, even if their parents look baffled.
Miyazaki invites us to return to our young wondrous selves. We can always ask our kids to explain things as we explore the land of mazes and magic.
“Howl’s Moving Castle” has a pacifist subtext. The film is filled with militaristic images, including marching soldiers and fearful villagers.
When Sophie is cornered by two soldiers, the wizard Howl rescues her. All Wizards have been ordered to report to the king’s castle to help in the approaching war, but Howl refuses.
Miyazaki’s anti-war beliefs form a moral backdrop for this love story in a time of witches and wizards.
In the end, the palace tires of the battles, and orders an end “to this idiotic war.”
The film ends optimistically, with spells lifted and confiscated hearts returned to owners.
The ending song suggests hope.
“The promise of the world won’t ever end
Even if I’m alone now, tomorrow is limitless.”
“Howl’s Moving Castle” is both simple and dense, but always gorgeous.
Let’s let Mayazaki take us home as he talks of his love and respect for children.
“What my friends and I have been trying to do since the 1970s is to try and quiet things down a little bit and not just bombard them with noise and distraction,” he said to Ebert. “We follow the path of children's emotions and feelings as we make a film. If you stay true to joy and astonishment and empathy, you don't have to have violence and you don't have to have action. They'll follow you. This is our principle."