Howling at the moon: Of witches, wizards and spells

Sophie still loves Howl, but he does not recognize the girl camouflaged inside her now feeble body.

To appreciate the “Moving Castle,” let’s start at the end.

As the credits roll, we hear a song of hope sung in Japanese, reminding us this is Mayazaki, not Disney.

Our eyes open wide as the credits honor the voices of Oscar-winners Jean Simmons, then 79, and Lauren Bacall, then 83. Miyazaki draws cells one at a time, and he casts voices with that same care.

“So, live forever in the song of the streams

In the color of this sky, in the fragrance of flowers”

Miyazaki’s films, like the closing song, walk slowly across quiet landscapes, perhaps comforting a lost child.

Roger Ebert interviewed Miyazaki in 2002, asking him about silence.

"The people who make the movies are scared of silence, so they paper and plaster it over," Miyazaki said. "They're worried that the audience will get bored. They might go and get some popcorn. But just because it's 80 percent intense doesn't mean the kids are going to bless you with their concentration. What really matters are the underlying emotions.