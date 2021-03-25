How a ‘dreary old librarian’ found her mojo

One day a local history teacher checks out a book and checks out Sue. He asks her if she’d like to go to dinner. She’s flustered, but manages to say yes.

She gets her hair done and worries about her outfit.

Turns out the teacher is smarmy and, we sense, grooming a one-night stand with a divorcee. Sue wisely declines that overture and says goodnight.

This sweet lady still holds out hope he’ll call again. We know he won’t.

But being asked out boosts her sense of self, and we see subtle increases in confidence in her handling of Daniel. That bad date allowed the librarian to charge up her Dewey Decimal System.

The librarian is discovering that there is life after divorce, which she clearly doubted.

The two threads are tied together at a family wedding. Daniel agrees to new shoes and a respectable outfit. Sue is thrilled her presentable son will join her at this celebration, with minimal snarking.

The changes in both Mom and son are subtle and gradual. We watch a parent and her son navigate teen angst and live to have breakfast together the next morning.