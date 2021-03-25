How a ‘dreary old librarian’ found her mojo

Days of the Bagnold Summer
Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: B+
There’s no end to coffee-cup slogans about librarians.
“I’m a librarian. What’s your superpower?”
“If you love a librarian, raise your glass. If you don't, raise your standards.”
“Do you have any books about paranoia?” “Shhh,” the librarian whispered. “They’re behind you.”
“I’m a retired librarian. Now I have time to read.”
I have a soft spot in my heart for librarians.
In fact, I was the officiant at one’s wedding, just a couple summers ago – on a hill overlooking Canyon Ferry. Gorgeous setting, lovely couple. Now Kaia’s studying library science on her way to fulfilling the dream she’s chased forever, maybe longer.
All of this by way of introducing “Days of the Bagnold Summer” that rare film about, yes, a librarian.
Yes, she wears glasses. Yes, she’s quiet, and a bit shy.
Yes, she sits at her desk shushing and helping.
Sue, 52, lives in suburban England. She’s divorced. Her husband moved to Florida with his new bride, whom I envisioned as a pretty incarnation of Cruella. Daniel’s jealous stepmom blocked plans for him to spend the summer with Dad.
So, instead, Daniel must spend summer with his mum. For a teen, that’s like life with an ankle bracelet.
Unlucky 13 may be the basement of adolescence, but Daniel at 15 hasn’t gained much altitude. He wears black Metallica T-shirts with a skull on the front. He sports stringy uncombed unwashed hair.
I taught eighth grade for a decade, loved the experience and enjoyed the kids. But it was exhausting. I believe middle school teachers need an abundance of two qualities: boundless energy to keep up and a sense of humor to keep sane.
Daniel’s disrespectful language towards Mom would have provoked a stern response from me.
But Sue tolerates Daniel with infinite patience. She keeps reaching out, hoping to connect with the grade school version of Daniel – pre-Metallica edition.
That story of Daniel’s slow emergence from the dark side of the moon back into radio contact is one thread.
But the second thread is deeper, more colorful – the coming of age of the librarian.
Sue, at 52, discounts herself as “a dreary old librarian.” She is socially awkward, and clearly lonely. Daniel’s adolescent anger is shaking her. She’s not quite confident enough to keep the ship’s wheel steady in this family storm.
One day a local history teacher checks out a book and checks out Sue. He asks her if she’d like to go to dinner. She’s flustered, but manages to say yes.
She gets her hair done and worries about her outfit.
Turns out the teacher is smarmy and, we sense, grooming a one-night stand with a divorcee. Sue wisely declines that overture and says goodnight.
This sweet lady still holds out hope he’ll call again. We know he won’t.
But being asked out boosts her sense of self, and we see subtle increases in confidence in her handling of Daniel. That bad date allowed the librarian to charge up her Dewey Decimal System.
The librarian is discovering that there is life after divorce, which she clearly doubted.
The two threads are tied together at a family wedding. Daniel agrees to new shoes and a respectable outfit. Sue is thrilled her presentable son will join her at this celebration, with minimal snarking.
The changes in both Mom and son are subtle and gradual. We watch a parent and her son navigate teen angst and live to have breakfast together the next morning.
Daniel softens, in part, because he discovers how vulnerable Mom is. Seeing her suffer, Daniel sheathed his knives.
Their final denouement occurs when the family dog dies, a cuddly white lab. As they sit on the floor petting their fading pup, Mom puts her arm around Daniel’s shoulder – and he accepts the affection.
The story is sweet and nuanced, avoiding melodrama.
Although I never totally warmed to Daniel, my heart ached for Mom. When she stood at the altar, the librarian did not say “until divorce do us part.”
When we meet Sue, she’s off balance.
When we leave Sue, she’s holding her head higher. We sense that she will handle the next dinner invitation more confidently, without lowered eyes.
The librarian, who can look up answers to almost any question, has finally found an answer to her own.
Yes, she is strong and lovable. Yes, she has a right to happiness in Chapter Two of her life.