Hindustani hymns: A melodic path to the divine

The Disciple (in Marathi, with subtitles)
Netflix
Grade: A-
Adopting a child from India heightened our family’s awareness of India’s history, art and people. India has four times our population and one third our land mass. And now it’s suffering the most severe COVID crisis in the world, with upwards of 4,000 deaths per day.
Chaitanya Tamhane’s Indian film “The Disciple” is not set during the pandemic, but it does humanize the people of India at a time when we all should be thinking them as brothers, not as others.
The story is a meditation on a young man trying to discern his calling. Sharad, 24, is the son of a classical Northern Indian vocalist. When he accompanies others, he plays the tanpura, a sitar-like instrument that produces a meditative drone, as background for the vocalist.
Sharad is studying under a master Guruji, played by Indian vocalist, Arun Dravid, 77, (who also holds a doctorate from MIT in chemical engineering.) Another accomplished Hindustani vocalist, Aditya Modak, plays Sharad.
Having classical musicians playing these roles is one of many authentic nuances in this film, which was produced by a master of cinematic detail, Alfonso Cuarón who won an Oscar for directing “Roma.”
Hindustani classical music is not just the soundtrack – it’s the meditative undercurrent. A number of scenes include long uninterrupted vocal numbers, in a style of music unfamiliar to Western ears and hearts.
But that music works its way into our souls. We are not invited to listen, we are seduced. Musicians of Helena, whose hearts are shaped like treble clefs (Maren comes to mind) might be enchanted and entranced.
The script includes philosophical discussion of art’s intersection with spirituality.
While Sharad drives his motorbike to work, he listens to tapes by his musical muse, who lectures about how music and the soul work in harmony to transport a person to spiritual fulfillment.
Sharad is advised to “Sing for your Guruji and your God.” The general public’s tastes, he is warned, may be less ethereal.
Sharad is aware his inner life is not at peace, which explains why his singing is merely competent, never transcendent.
Once, in mid-concert, his mentor tells Sharad of his limitations, an embarrassing confrontation.
“You were not listening. Why are you stuck?”
Sharad is stuck for many reasons. First, he inherited, while not fully owning, his calling. He honors his father’s memory by walking Dad’s path.
He discovers, with sadness, he is not the gifted musician his dad and his mentor wished he were.
More painfully, he realizes he’s a long way from harmony – both vocal and spiritual.
At this point, the film takes a welcome, but rare path – toward the realistic ending. Sharad walks away during a concert, leaving his musical dreams behind.
The story fast-forwards to conclude with silent images of him sitting on a train with his daughter and his wife. He’s drawing on frosted window panes with his child.
At that moment a young classical singer wanders through the train, singing. Sharad sees his past in this young man, but he’s at peace with his present.
Sharad has changed art forms from musician to parent and partner.
Let’s finish by listening to Maai, whose words carry the story’s spiritual message.
Maai, an ascetic singer from India’s classical past, believed that music and spirit can only unite through “practice, endurance and perseverance.”
“Indian music is a spiritual quest. We have to surrender and sacrifice,” she begins. “Don’t get tangled in technicalities. Technique is merely a method to express your inner self. Technique can be taught, truth cannot. Look inward with unflinching honesty, a lifelong quest.”
We must be wary if our quest succeeds, however.
“When you do encounter the truth, it takes great courage to face it. The truth is often ugly.”
As someone who is overly philosophical by nature, I loved listening to Maai as I sat behind Sharad on the back of his motorbike, speeding down the freeway. The whole film felt like a mindful meditation, done quietly, slowly and without pretense – too slow for many, I’m sure.
One concert, by a calm lake with attentive listeners/worshippers sitting on mats tilting heads side to side, gave me chills.
As Maai promised, Sharad’s quest did indeed lead to a dark revelation, an epiphany that led to a Copernican life change.
Sharad’s content now, laughing and playing with his daughter.
At last, his inner and outer selves are one. He’s at peace.