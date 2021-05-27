Hindustani hymns: A melodic path to the divine

Hindustani classical music is not just the soundtrack – it’s the meditative undercurrent. A number of scenes include long uninterrupted vocal numbers, in a style of music unfamiliar to Western ears and hearts.

But that music works its way into our souls. We are not invited to listen, we are seduced. Musicians of Helena, whose hearts are shaped like treble clefs (Maren comes to mind) might be enchanted and entranced.

The script includes philosophical discussion of art’s intersection with spirituality.

While Sharad drives his motorbike to work, he listens to tapes by his musical muse, who lectures about how music and the soul work in harmony to transport a person to spiritual fulfillment.

Sharad is advised to “Sing for your Guruji and your God.” The general public’s tastes, he is warned, may be less ethereal.

Sharad is aware his inner life is not at peace, which explains why his singing is merely competent, never transcendent.

Once, in mid-concert, his mentor tells Sharad of his limitations, an embarrassing confrontation.

“You were not listening. Why are you stuck?”