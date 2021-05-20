Heroin addiction tests the limits of a parent’s love

But on a deeper spiritual level “Four Good Days” is about a mother whose unconditional love for her daughter is severely tested.

“I don’t love her anymore,” cried mother Deb to her husband.

That scene followed the traumatic opening when mom hears a pounding on her front door, and finds her daughter out front. Molly’s eyes are bloodshot, her skin unhealthy, her teeth rotting. She’s a heroin addict, pounding on the locked door she used to run through during her childhood.

“I need to come home,” she cries.

“Come home when you’re clean,” shouts mom, through the door.

Molly curls up outside the house, rocking and writhing.

Inside, Mom is in tears, unable to bear the sight of what’s become of her daughter, and yet also unable to welcome her home.

Slowly, we learn the back story.

Over a decade, Molly, 31, has been through detox 14 times, failing and relapsing each time. When she was last in the home, she stole credit cards and anything of value. She invented “schemes” to con her parents out of more money – anything for another fix.