Heroin addiction tests the limits of a parent’s love

Four Good Days
The Myrna Loy
(R)
Grade: B+
In his writing on the four types of love, C.S. Lewis identifies the greatest as agape, unconditional love.
He explains that to love unconditionally means to forgive absolutely. And we must be willing to risk being hurt.
“There is no safe investment. To love at all is to be vulnerable,” he wrote. “To love anything your heart will certainly be wrung and possibly be broken. If we want to make sure of keeping our heart intact, we must give it to no one.”
But Lewis warns that to protect ourselves from the heartbreak and tragedy that love may bring “is damnation.”
In other words, to live is to love – and thus to be willing to be vulnerable.
Cynics say such absolute love is impossible, an unreachable goal. In response, I offer exhibits A and B: my mom and my grandmother.
The greatest gift parents can offer their children is unconditional love.
On the surface, “Four Good Days” is a formula inspired-by-real-events film about the horrors of drug addiction – how it savages bodies, destroys lives and empties souls.
But on a deeper spiritual level “Four Good Days” is about a mother whose unconditional love for her daughter is severely tested.
“I don’t love her anymore,” cried mother Deb to her husband.
That scene followed the traumatic opening when mom hears a pounding on her front door, and finds her daughter out front. Molly’s eyes are bloodshot, her skin unhealthy, her teeth rotting. She’s a heroin addict, pounding on the locked door she used to run through during her childhood.
“I need to come home,” she cries.
“Come home when you’re clean,” shouts mom, through the door.
Molly curls up outside the house, rocking and writhing.
Inside, Mom is in tears, unable to bear the sight of what’s become of her daughter, and yet also unable to welcome her home.
Slowly, we learn the back story.
Over a decade, Molly, 31, has been through detox 14 times, failing and relapsing each time. When she was last in the home, she stole credit cards and anything of value. She invented “schemes” to con her parents out of more money – anything for another fix.
So, when Molly comes home yet again, physically shaking from her addiction, Mom slams the door on the girl she once hugged every day.
Thanks to two fine performances by Glenn Close (mom) and Mila Kunis (Molly), we get a nuanced exploration of the line the separates conditional and unconditional love.
At the start, the daughter keeps pounding, and hiding in the yard. The mother can’t sleep. Inevitably, the daughter’s excruciating pain melts her mom’s resistance. She takes food to her daughter.
Mom agrees to take her to detox, for the 15th time.
The clinic is understandably skeptical, given Molly’s track record. They offer a special treatment, an “opioid antagonist” that will alter the body’s chemistry so as to block the “high” caused by heroin – ideally, eliminating the euphoric payoff.
But to qualify, Molly must return home and stay clean for four days. Mother cringes at what this means: her daughter, still in the gravitational pull of addiction, coming home – a place where she’s broken trust so many times before.
Mom digs deep.
“I’m glad you are home,” says mom, washing Molly’s hair.
There are moments of hope, laced with distrust.
“I’m sorry for all the things I did, mom,” says Molly. “But I can’t apologize for trying to survive. I was just trying to forget the mess I made of my life. I tried to stop, but I failed every single day.”
Mom’s suspicious eyes follow Molly everywhere. When they go shopping, Mom races over to aisles whenever Molly is out of sight, even for a few seconds.
When Molly begs to go see a friend who needs support, Mom is wary, but eventually agrees.
“Is this another of your schemes?” she replies, sharply.
The rest is for audiences to watch/endure.
Suffice it to say that the road is rocky, uneven and fraught with setbacks and deception – and love.
One could argue whether the story is an affirmation of unconditional love, or a story of broken trust.
I would argue that Mom’s journey follows the Lewis’ script.
By loving her daughter, Mom became vulnerable and was deeply hurt.
Her mother’s unconditional love weakened and nearly evaporated, but ultimately saved Molly. Rather than backing up, mom leaned into a ferocious wind until the storm finally moved on. We hope.