Helena’s late night double feature picture show

Vehicles were trying to be polite, not blocking cars behind them, but visibility was still a problem. The screen was too close to the ground – and was comparatively small. The old Sunset Drive in was 60 feet by 60 feet, and was 18 feet off the ground. By contrast, our screen was 12 feet by 36 feet, and was about 6 feet from the ground.

Since there’s no graduated amphitheater, many cars didn’t have a clear view.

Before the movie started, we were treated to country music. Rather, a country song: “Meet me in Montana,” by Marie Osmond and Dan Seals. That was a lovely song the first time I heard it that night. Less lovely the 5th time, and a lot like water dripping in my ears the 20th time. But, hey, we could turn it off.

At 9:02 the two-hour film started, with some lightning off in the distance.

Some cars starting shifting around during the early going, seeking better visibility. My view was about two thirds clean, with the rest blocked by a car. Others could see even less than I could.

By 9:40 it was dark, and at 9:58 rain drops started hitting my windshield. At that point, I could see people starting to get off their roofs, out of the truck beds. Some left.