Hannibal Lecter is having an old friend for dinner

Let’s take a few meta-moments to reflect on the artistry and morality of horror movies.

Fright flicks stretch over a long, tortuous continuum ranging from graphic slice-and-dice “snuff” films to blood-free interior studies of mental illness.

I’ve always tried to draw the line between slash-and-trash and dark art by asking whether the film illuminates the human condition, or gratuitously exploits fear and violence for profit.

Perhaps two samples will help us sort this out.

The Myrna Loy has booked “X”, a horror film that has received its share of positive reviews, including the New York Times, which described “X” as “a clever and exuberant throwback to a less innocent time, when movies could be naughty, disreputable and idiosyncratic.”

Variety also praised “X” as “a wily and entertaining slow-motion ride of terror that earns its shocks, (with) demons that are ancient specimens of humanity who actually have a touch of…humanity.”

“X” is a spinoff of “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” sprinkled with a touch of porn. The story revolves around amateur porn filmmakers who rent a farmhouse from two creepy centenarians.

Spoiler. Almost everybody of every age gets naked, and most of them die.

“X” is being praised for its homage to film history with, for example, winks to “The Shining” and to “Alligator.” It’s also praised for its gerontological daring, including senior sex and senior sin.

Color me unimpressed.

Let’s not heap praise on a horror film unless it illuminates the human condition. Otherwise, let’s just be honest and call it a guilty pleasure, and stop trying to pretend it’s some form of edgy avant-garde art.

I’m no prude. It’s not the sex and violence that annoy me, per se. Rather it’s the absence of any remotely redeeming purpose other than to titillate and scare us.

Watching “X” sent me back to the horror library to re-watch a classic, “Silence of the Lambs.”

Even knowing every scene, I still was absorbed and entertained.

So what does “Lamb” have that “X” lacks?

For starters, Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal and Jodie Foster as Clarice, the FBI trainee, deliver deep and affecting performances that gave us glimpses into both the psychopathic mind of a serial killer and the courageous heart of a brave law enforcement officer.

The direction and writing in “Lambs” are also superb. The film swept the top five Oscars.

But what does “Silence of the Lamb” illuminate?

For starters, we get a troubling look at how brilliant minds can engineer evil. Lecter, a psychiatrist, is smarter than most cops, although Clarice proves to be a clever chess player.

Hopkins is a chilling villain, so convincing we can’t help wonder what dark corner of his psyche he’s drawing upon. Javier Bardem likely channeled his inner Anthony in “No Country for Old Men.”

Such cautionary portraits of pathological killers remind us that we should, on occasion, hug a cop – the ones protecting us.

But perhaps the biggest gift of “Lambs” lies in its artful, (mostly) non-exploitive presentation of violence – and its celebration of an exceptional lady cop.

We do have blood. The story is about a cannibal, after all. But judicious editing spares gratuitous close ups. Like Hitchcock, director Jonathan Demme generates the suspense mostly through editing and camerawork.

There are also no gratuitous sex scenes, a common trope in the horror genre.

Noticing the restraint in “Silence of the Lambs” reinforces my impatience with unrestrained slash and trash films.

Let’s conclude by revisiting Roger Ebert’s wisdom on reviewing horror films. I loved Ebert – a good critic, an even better human being. He believed horror films should be reviewed within their genre, providing contextual insight for those who appreciate such movies.

To me that’s a form of critical relativism that I can’t endorse. In fairness, I do often compare genre films to each other. And, to be honest, I’ve written reviews following Ebert’s advice.

But as a rule, I don’t think we should give a pass to exploitive films simply because they are the best examples of exploitation inside their genre.

Lots of critics love “X,” so I’ve done my part in telling you that.

But in the end, I lost two hours of my life, without getting much in return.

“Silence of the Lambs,” on the other hand, made me want to have a friend over for dinner.

