Growing up too soon: Teens at the crossroads of temptation

An Education

(R)

Grade: A

Red Rocket

The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B-

Today, we shall reflect on older men, with dubious intentions, who romance/groom young girls. Can art capture that type of story without, itself, being guilty of exploitation? Can such a story illuminate the human condition? Or not? Lolita?

Let’s take a look at two films, and then come back to these questions.

Exhibit One: “Red Rocket,” a 2021 tale of Mikey, a 40-something former adult film star, who spots a cute 17-year-old high school girl at a donut shop. He sets out to steal her glaze. Headed to college, Strawberry figures she can fly close to the flame, wink and then fly away – but her wings are not that strong.

Exhibit Two: “An Education,” a 2009 British film starring Carey Mulligan as yet another high school senior, headed to Oxford. A debonair “gentleman” sees her standing in the rain one cloudy day, and offers her a ride home, “to protect her cello.” A grooming begins that tempts her to trade her ring binder for a ring.

Two very different films, both swimming in the sea of banned novels.

After tasting “Rocket” at the Myrna, I needed to cleanse my palate with some British sorbet.

So I cued up an alternative view of a young woman faced with a hauntingly similar choice.

Taken together, these films provide cautionary guidance to us all.

The depressing tale, first.

I can’t in good conscience suggest that anyone see “Red Rocket.” It’s a quite believable, but thoroughly creepy, tale of how a charming liar can break down the resistance of a vulnerable 17-year-old.

The former porn star begs his way back into the home of his ex-wife. Lying with every breath, he sells drugs, breaks promises – and eats lots of donuts.

Mikey will ruin three lives – four, counting his own.

The acclaimed performance by Simon Rex is nuanced enough that Mikey is simultaneously appalling and tragic. He’s the last victim.

It’s a disturbing portrait of the former “artist” as an aging man.

It’s relevant to note that the sex in “Red Rocket” earns its hard-R rating. No nuance. No subtlety.

Strawberry is played insightfully by 26-year-old Suzanna Son, who was born in Hamilton, Montana! She studied music and theatre at the Seattle Cornish College of the Arts.

But Strawberry is 17 in the script, making the graphic scenes controversial at best, complicit at worst.

On all levels, “Red Rocket” is unsettling to watch.

By contrast, “An Education” is a portrait of a strong young woman who, ultimately, asserts herself and (barely) escapes.

She, too, fell hard before she got back up.

In “An Education” the older man is a rich. His wealth softens the resistance of Jenny’s father, who’s also being seduced as he fantasizes about a wealthy son-in-law.

At Jenny’s private British school, the girls gossip while the teachers worry. Jenny’s English teacher lovingly pulls Jenny aside to warn her not to sacrifice her brilliant future.

Her teacher’s concern slows, but does not stop, Jenny’s descent. Her foggy vision finally starts clearing when she accidentally catches her suitor in a lie.

Only then does Jenny go to her teacher’s home to seek forgiveness – and humbly ask for help.

The sex in “An Education” is more discreet. We see Jenny’s back, above the waist. Once. Still, the script is not immune to the charge of hypocrisy as it tantalizes and teases.

Carey Mulligan has been universally praised for her Oscar-nominated portrayal of a powerful young woman who walks up to the edge of the cliff, wobbles – before regaining her balance.

Back to where we began: Two tales of uncomfortable seduction.

I would say “Red Rocket” is exploitive on all levels. This story could have been told less salaciously, but consciously marketed another path.

“An Education” is unique because Jenny is the linear 4.0 student. She’s a strong teen woman with agency.

Yet she, too, climbs along the silk thread into the spider’s bed.

Jenny recovers, in part, because a teacher cared enough to intervene. The ethical subtext of this memoir: Parents, teachers and coaches must mentor young people in peril – or at least try.

So, yes, a story of a “Sugar Daddy” can illuminate.

I believe “An Education” invites young women to watch and to learn from a cautionary tale.

By contrast, “Red Rocket” invites men to enjoy the film for all the wrong reasons.

