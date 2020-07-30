Growing season: Rambunctious filly tames a young boy

Dad tells his ranch hand to “do it when Ken’s not around.” But the hired hand hasn’t the heart to kill Flicka. So, Dad grabs the gun, and heads out. Seeing a mountain lion, dad fires. At home, Ken hears the shot.

But Dad is also unable to kill Flicka, who is showing signs of healing.

When Dad gets home, Ken is asleep, thinking Flicka is gone.

“How did he take it when he heard the shot?” asks Dad.

“He didn’t question it. He did well,” says Mom.

The boy has grown up – and, as a reward, Flicka will trot over to Ken the next morning.

“Flicka” does not have the depth of “National Velvet,” but its country values are strong, and the portrayal of growing up on a ranch isn’t romanticized. Money is short, times are hard.

Roddy McDowall’s shy portrayal of a young boy carries the story. Rita Johnson captures both the strength and the love of a country mom.

Mom was right. Giving children responsibility can help them grow up. A filly that comes over and nuzzles a lonely kid can heal wounds parents can’t reach.