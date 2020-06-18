From timid to triumphant: Chihiro is spirited away

Spirited Away (2002)
Netflix on DVD, et al
(PG-13)
Grade: A
Japanese maestro Hayao Miyazaki, 79, has a theory on why American films in general, and family films in particular, are so frenetic and noisy.
“The people who make them are scared of silence,” said Miyazaki. “So, they want to paper and plaster over it. They are worried the audience will get bored – or that they’ll get up for some popcorn.”
Japanese spirituality values open spaces, and quiet moments. Miyazaki inserts such pauses into his films.
“It's called ma. Emptiness. It's there intentionally. The time in between my clapping is ma. If you just have non-stop action with no breathing space at all, it's just busyness. But if you take a moment, then the tension building in the film can grow into a wider dimension.”
Miyazaki sprinkles his films with ma.
“Sometimes people will just sit for a moment,” he said in an interview with Roger Ebert. “Or they will sigh, or look in a running stream, or do something extra, not to advance the story but only to give the sense of time and place and who they are.”
In “Spirited Away” a 10-year-old girl named Chihiro will find her soul and her courage inside empty spaces and quiet moments. She will stare silently at the water, or at a green field. In those silent pauses, she is a forming and strengthening her spirit.
“Spirited Away” is Miyazaki’s 2002 masterpiece, a hand-drawn animated film. Miyazaki, a manga artist, would patiently and meticulously paint 7-10 minutes of animated film per month, until the tale was told. A single frame is artistic treasure.
The film has spiritual layers, drawing on many gods and spirits, and finding power in silent spaces. Much has been written about Miyazaki’s intentional use of spiritual metaphors in his movies.
Chihiro must call upon on her strength in the midst of a terrifying mystical adventure set somewhere between Wonderland and Narnia.
It all begins on the day her family moves to a new home in the country. Chihiro is pouting in the back seat, sad to leave friends and afraid to start over. Her loving mom tells Chihiro not to worry, that she will be able to “handle it.”
Dad takes a wrong turn, and they stop at a deserted carnival. While her parents explore the grounds, and discover a mysterious feast inside a building, Chihiro wanders away across a bridge and into a spirit world.
Chihiro returns to discover that parents have been transformed into pigs. She then sets out to rescue them by entering a world full of apparitions, mystical creatures and strange people. She herself becomes a spirit.
“I'm see-through,” she says, looking through her hands.
A boy named Haku will become her protector. Haku wears a kimono which will become flowing fur when he transforms into a flying dragon.
The frightening witch who rules this spirit world, Yubaba, will put Chihiro through many tests. At first timid, Chihiro gains confidence with each challenge.
She will meet a terrifying ghost called No-Face, an apparition with a scary white mask where the face might be. No Face is a shapeshifter – or soul shifter – who feasts on the identity of those he meets. Sometimes, he eats them to digest their spirit.
But Chihiro is not afraid. She treats No Face with respect, and he tags along like a Golden, without a wagging tail.
The growth of her spirit is deep and convincing. Chihiro reacts to fear by processing the danger and then leaning into the wind, rather than being blown away. Watching a young girl’s mind and spirit maturing – at age 10, remember – reminds us that still waters run deep in young children. The best of children’s writers understand this – CS Lewis, Madeleine L’Engle, JK Rowling.
Most films are in too much of a hurry to let a child’s spirit grow slowly, but Miyazaki gives the small ones the needed spaces to nurture their soul. He also takes Chihiro’s name away, and then lets her earn it back – another Japanese cultural thread.
When Chihiro passes her final test, the witch breaks the spell on her parents. Chihiro then runs back across the river to meet them.
In a beautiful final scene, mom tries to comfort Chihiro by telling her that entering a new school might be tough, but mom will help.
This time it’s Chihiro who will reassure Mom that she need not worry. She has conquered the spirit world.
“I can handle it, Mom,” she says quietly, her eyes now calm, her faith at the ready.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!