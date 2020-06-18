From timid to triumphant: Chihiro is spirited away

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spirited Away (2002)

Netflix on DVD, et al

(PG-13)

Grade: A

Japanese maestro Hayao Miyazaki, 79, has a theory on why American films in general, and family films in particular, are so frenetic and noisy.

“The people who make them are scared of silence,” said Miyazaki. “So, they want to paper and plaster over it. They are worried the audience will get bored – or that they’ll get up for some popcorn.”

Japanese spirituality values open spaces, and quiet moments. Miyazaki inserts such pauses into his films.

“It's called ma. Emptiness. It's there intentionally. The time in between my clapping is ma. If you just have non-stop action with no breathing space at all, it's just busyness. But if you take a moment, then the tension building in the film can grow into a wider dimension.”

Miyazaki sprinkles his films with ma.

“Sometimes people will just sit for a moment,” he said in an interview with Roger Ebert. “Or they will sigh, or look in a running stream, or do something extra, not to advance the story but only to give the sense of time and place and who they are.”