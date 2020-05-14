For everything a season – a time to live, a time to die

Jody grows up surrounded by animals. He loves to spend time by a creek, where frogs croak and raccoons drink the water. In the woods, bears roam.

Jody (Claude Jarman Jr.) loves them all and would love to bring one home as a pet.

But mom, played lovingly by Jane Wyman, firmly says no. By the way, at the time of the filming, Wyman was married to Ronald Reagan. Now you know.

Jody’s Pa is a kind man, who loves his son. Gregory Peck, at his best, portrays a dad trying to balance justice and compassion in raising a child.

One day Pa kills a deer, not realizing a fawn lay nearby. Jody asks if this fawn can be his pet. Dad convinces mom, and Jody has a companion which he names Flag – a name suggested by a neighbor boy, suffering from what will prove a fatal disability.

Flag sleeps with Jody by night, and plays with him by day.

But Flag is a wild animal, who can destroy crops. And without crops the family cannot survive. A hurricane wipes out one harvest.

“Sometimes a guy gets struck down so low, not a power on earth can ever bring him up again,” says Pa.

One of Pa’s rules of the land, “kill or go hungry,” is soon to be tested.