Film Review: The Photograph

Bored in December of my sophomore year at Whitman, I went across my dorm hall and asked Larry: “Know anybody I could invite to dinner? A girl who would enjoy a night out without it getting complicated?” Larry recommended Sue, from his Mount Vernon High School. “She’s nice. She’d enjoy dinner I bet. And I don’t think it will get complicated.”

Well, Larry was part right. She was lovely, and the night was, too. But he was also very wrong: It got complicated.

“The Photograph” has no giant surprises, no tragedy and no simmering melodrama. Instead, we watch a love story develop with believable bumps along the way. She’s processing her grief from losing her mom. He’s got a former flame in the shadows.

Mae is also an independent lady professional woman, an assistant curator at a Museum. Michael is a rising journalist, with a tempting job prospect in London. Neither is anxious to sacrifice their career on the altar of romance.

But the attraction is authentic, and the bond grows deeper. Soon, they face the inevitable hard choice.

Mae discovers she’s her mother’s daughter – and that she may have inherited her own resistance to commitment. Mae’s bond with her mom deepens, years after her death.