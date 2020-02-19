Film Review: The Photograph

The Photograph
At the Cinemark
(PG-13)
Grade: B+
Before we curl up in a warm love movie, let’s settle a pressing musical question about love.
What’s the best rendition of “I will always love you?” Dolly Parton or Whitney Houston?
I’m voting for Dolly Parton. I’m not sure she’s appreciated as much as she should be – nice person, soothing voice.
Back to Valentine’s Day at the movies.
Thankfully, this year we get a rather quiet love story at the Cinemark and an action-based love story at the Myrna.
Hollywood sometimes likes to throw out horror films on Love Day. In fact, Entertainment Weekly just ran a feature called “the best romantic horror films to watch on Valentine’s Day.” Good grief, Charlie Brown, can’t we wait for Halloween for the horror stuff? Guess not.
“The Photograph” is a remarkably old-fashioned love story. The story weaves between a love story about a thoroughly modern lady and a parallel one about her mother’s love affair decades earlier. Parallel lines eventually intersect at infinity, and this one comes together a little earlier.
But, to be honest, that complicated flashback-flashforward structure simply detracts from the time that Michael and Mae spend together falling in love. There’s also a mystery that slowly unravels, but that, too, is a distraction from the main attraction.
Chemistry is an overused word, but it’s justified here. Amazingly, this chemistry is not primarily physical, although Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfeld are, indeed, hopelessly pretty.
This is story of two people needing connection, who move slowly, cautiously toward commitment.
You have free articles remaining.
Time out for another love song. In the dead of night while driving a van from Portland to Helena, one of the college ladies onboard hooked her play list up to the speaker. When “Total Eclipse of the Heart” started, all the ladies woke up and sang joyfully and very loudly: “Once upon a time I was falling in love, now I’m just falling apart. Nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the heart.”
When the song faded, everybody went back to sleep.
“Photograph” grew on me as it moved along. At first, I thought I was going to drown in love clichés, but the story slowly knocked the cynicism out of me.
Speaking of love, since it’s Valentine season, you’re probably wondering how I met my wife, Sue? Sure, I’ll share.
Bored in December of my sophomore year at Whitman, I went across my dorm hall and asked Larry: “Know anybody I could invite to dinner? A girl who would enjoy a night out without it getting complicated?” Larry recommended Sue, from his Mount Vernon High School. “She’s nice. She’d enjoy dinner I bet. And I don’t think it will get complicated.”
Well, Larry was part right. She was lovely, and the night was, too. But he was also very wrong: It got complicated.
“The Photograph” has no giant surprises, no tragedy and no simmering melodrama. Instead, we watch a love story develop with believable bumps along the way. She’s processing her grief from losing her mom. He’s got a former flame in the shadows.
Mae is also an independent lady professional woman, an assistant curator at a Museum. Michael is a rising journalist, with a tempting job prospect in London. Neither is anxious to sacrifice their career on the altar of romance.
But the attraction is authentic, and the bond grows deeper. Soon, they face the inevitable hard choice.
Mae discovers she’s her mother’s daughter – and that she may have inherited her own resistance to commitment. Mae’s bond with her mom deepens, years after her death.
The film is being praised for spotlighting black love instead of being yet another white Valentine.
One black writer noted that it's “unapologetic, unproblematic, and imperfect in all the ways that Black folk were often not allowed to be.”
Watching “The Photograph” was a lot like sitting by the Missouri on a calm day. Nothing much happens, but the scenery is gorgeous and the slow flow of the current is soothing.
I was primed for a good love story on Valentine’s Day and happy to be sentimental for two hours.
Just for the record, the sign of lasting love isn’t “I love you” but rather “I love you, anyway.” Once we discover we’re not a “perfect match,” but still embrace each other, that’s lasting love.
Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone. May love find you and hold you close.