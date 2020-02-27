Film Review: Call of the Wild

Call of the Wild
At the Cinemark
(PG)
Grade: B-
Jack London’s “Call of the Wild” is a beloved dog story that was first published as a four-part serial in the “Saturday Evening Post” starting on June 20, 1903. Newsstand price: an affordable nickel; yes, 5 cents.
On the cover of that issue stood Buck, a half Saint Bernard and half-Scottish shepherd dog. He’s on a rock ledge looking out over the wilderness.
The series told the story of how Buck survived abuse and hardship, and eventually triumphed. And, in the bittersweet ending, Buck headed to the wilderness – heeding the “call of the wild.” Not that simple, but you get the gist.
The book opens with a passage that gives us a sense of Buck’s pedigree.
“He was beaten (he knew that), but he was not broken. He saw, once for all, that he stood no chance against a man with a club. He had learned the lesson, and in all his afterlife he never forgot it. That club was a revelation. It was his introduction to the reign of primitive law... The facts of life took on a fiercer aspect, and while he faced that aspect uncowed, he faced it with all the latent cunning of his nature aroused."
The book actually was banned in Italy and Yugoslavia for being “too radical” and was burned by the Nazis, along with lots of other books. London’s open socialist leanings likely played some role. He ran for mayor of Oakland in 1901 as the Socialist Democratic Party Candidate.
Bearded Harrison Ford plays John Thornton, a shaggy mountain man and prospector, who has seen a few bears but not a single millennium falcon. Thornton becomes Buck’s last master on his trek from California to the Alaska Gold Rush.
Buck’s been kidnapped, whipped and beaten – by people and by animals - but finally he’s loved.
The script seems relatively faithful to the original, weaving a rather old-fashioned tale of man and man and man and dog. The book is harsher than the film, and some bloody scenes from the last act have been omitted in the script. The book has been “Disney-fied,” we might say, dulling its fangs.
At the center, of course, is Buck – and that’s where the suspension of disbelief becomes difficult. Buck is a digital dog – totally CGI special effects.
And that’s a problem for at least three reasons.
First, as a lover of big dogs, I just never quite bought the cuddle-up-with-my-dog scenes because I could tell he was a digital ball of pixels. Why hug a holographic pup? How does Harrison do that, by the way? I assume there’s a humanized creature in a green outfit to allow digital overlay? Guessing.
Second, Buck is more than digital, he’s also anthropomorphized in the way Disney makes creatures into little kids. In this case, Buck tilts his head knowingly, and even steals his master’s liquor to get him to stop drinking. The animators made Buck into a cute little child, and somewhere the real Buck is growling.
Finally, digitalizing London’s dog is an insult to real dogs everywhere. Prior adaptations of this book have used real dogs. Clark Gable hugged a Saint Bernard in 1935. Charlton Heston patted a German Shepherd in 1972.
Dogs are smart. They can co-star in films and even out-act their human partners. No digital double needed. Lassie come home!
But where can we find the right live dog?
Thanks for asking. I’ll provide two suggestions.
First, I fell in love with Daniel, the golden who won the Sporting Group at the Westminster dog show this year. Let’s ask him? Two woofs. He’s in.
Or we can ask Montana, a Bernese 120-pound mountain dog from Seattle who’s attached to a first-year Carroll student named Mariah. I’m certain he’d accept this job. Woof woof. Yup, he’s in as a back-up.
My final quibble with this pettable, but not quite authentic, adaptation is the painfully exaggerated villains.
They are all paid-in-full members of over-actors anonymous. They sneer, they use big gestures and they say mean stupid things.
Note to filmmakers: Kids can handle subtlety. Yes, really.
Part of me enjoyed “Call of the Wild” just because of its old-fashioned warm cuddly charm.
And I love big dogs.
Real dogs, like my 110-pound golden, Dizzy. He’d have been good in this, too. He used to lay on the feet of violin students and snore. Miss you, Diz.