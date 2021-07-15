Family friendly films from Israel and Mongolia

But when tomorrow’s leaders are ones who grew up dancing with friends of different faiths, maybe.

“Cave of the Yellow Dog” has been called “an ethnographic drama” because family life in Mongolia is meticulously documented by director Byambasuren Davaa, a woman born and educated in Mongolia.

Her only cast is a Mongolian nomadic family that raises sheep to survive. The script builds upon local folklore.

At the center is 6-year-old story Nansal, a girl who finds a white dog with floppy black ears in a cave. Shepherds fear the dog will bring wolves towards their flocks.

Folklore suggests dogs may have spiritual gifts. Sheep farmers talk of sacrifice and reincarnation. An ageless grandma, maybe 100, explains being reborn as human is unlikely. If one buries a dog with its tail under its head, then it may be reborn as a person with a ponytail.

The discovery of the dog provokes Buddhist-inspired lessons about seeing ourselves in all living beings.

The film has subtitles, so cuddling on a couch might be wise. But much of the film is intuitive, with a small girl finding a dog and teaching her dad to love and accept him.

The most powerful character is the mother.