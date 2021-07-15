Family friendly films from Israel and Mongolia

Dancing in Jaffa (2014)
Amazon Prime
Grade: A-
Cave of the Yellow Dog (2005)
Free on Tubi
Grade: A-
The pandemic has reaped one unexpected benefit to moviegoers. Distributors have turned to streaming to reach us, bringing a huge library of films to our home screens. Even some first-run films are being streamed simultaneously – and foreign films are crossing oceans.
So, I set out on a treasure hunt to find family-friendly international films.
I found two gems: a documentary about a dance class where Muslim and Jewish children waltz together, and an ethnographic drama from Mongolia about a 6-year-old girl who finds a puppy in a cave.
“Dancing in Jaffa” follows world champion American dancer, Pierre Dulaine, 77, as he returns to his birthplace in Jaffa, Israel, on a mission: He hopes to use dance to help build bridges between Palestinians and Jews.
Dulaine, whose mother is Palestinian, left Jaffa with his parents in 1948 when Israel was created. He dreams that Jews and Palestinians can someday live peacefully together.
In Israeli schools he told wary kids that boys would be dancing with girls – and, soon, they will all be dancing with children of different faiths.
The children were at the age where boys think girls are “yuck” – and girls cover their faces when introduced.
So, Dulaine starts small.
“Face your partner and say, ‘May I have this dance, please?’”
It’s charming to watch the children’s vulnerable faces as they summon their courage.
What happens after school is even more beguiling. We follow kids such as Lois home where she begins to waltz around kitchen tables, drafting a reluctant brother as partner.
Lois, Jewish, will practice outside, in public, with classmate Alaa, Palestinian.
Patient Pierre overcomes obstacles including shyness, awkwardness and family fears.
“If my dad knew, he’d kill me.”
Dulaine says dancing can build trust and confidence.
“First they learn to respect themselves, then to respect others,” he says. “Standing tall is really what sticks with them.”
The film ends with a competition where we don’t care who wins. Watching the faces of proud parents as their children dance joyfully is our reward.
Can dancing children bring peace in the Mideast? Not right away.
But when tomorrow’s leaders are ones who grew up dancing with friends of different faiths, maybe.
“Cave of the Yellow Dog” has been called “an ethnographic drama” because family life in Mongolia is meticulously documented by director Byambasuren Davaa, a woman born and educated in Mongolia.
Her only cast is a Mongolian nomadic family that raises sheep to survive. The script builds upon local folklore.
At the center is 6-year-old story Nansal, a girl who finds a white dog with floppy black ears in a cave. Shepherds fear the dog will bring wolves towards their flocks.
Folklore suggests dogs may have spiritual gifts. Sheep farmers talk of sacrifice and reincarnation. An ageless grandma, maybe 100, explains being reborn as human is unlikely. If one buries a dog with its tail under its head, then it may be reborn as a person with a ponytail.
The discovery of the dog provokes Buddhist-inspired lessons about seeing ourselves in all living beings.
The film has subtitles, so cuddling on a couch might be wise. But much of the film is intuitive, with a small girl finding a dog and teaching her dad to love and accept him.
The most powerful character is the mother.
We are shown what it means to be a woman in Mongolia. When her husband leaves for a long trip to market sheepskins, mom is left behind to do everything: collect dung for fuel, herd the sheep, sew clothes, milk cows, cook all meals – all in a climate with frigid winters and mild summers.
But mom is joyful. She loves her children, but is too busy to coddle them. Young Nansal – played by young Nansal - rides her horse and explores the country, unsupervised.
The family wears beautiful traditional deels: “A single piece of clothing that reaches the wearer’s knees and is fastened with a large sash, usually made of silk.”
The film ends with the family taking down their portable home, a Mongolian yurt, a round tent covered in skins.
These family members, we suspect, may be the last nomads, saying goodbye to an ancient way of life. Leading them to the future is the lost dog, now well loved and well fed.
“Yellow Dog” streams on Tubi, a free service interrupted occasionally by ads.