Fairy tale for the lonely: Love, second time around

The story, which pays homage to Cary Grant’s “An Affair to Remember,” begins in a Chicago graveyard where Sam rests his arm around the shoulders of his 8-year-old son Jonah.

“Mommy got sick and it happened just like that,” he says softly. “But if you start asking why, you just go crazy.”

Both father and son are grieving. Sam is short-tempered at work, sad when alone.

But at home, he is the gentlest dad a boy could hope for. The most memorable scenes are tender ones: Dad kisses his son on the head as he tucks him in; ruffles his boy’s hair on the beach; and, most poignantly, Dad listens attentively to Jonah who rekindles hope in his grieving father.

Jonah is the one who arranges for Dad and Annie to meet at the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day. In fact, Jonah, with help from a precocious girlfriend, books his own flight to New York, ensuring Dad would have to follow. Operation Stepmom!

Jonah lights his dad a path out of darkness. And a child shall lead him…