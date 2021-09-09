Fairy tale for the lonely: Love, second time around

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Amazon Prime
(PG)
Grade: A
“Sleepless in Seattle” invites us to reflect on the love in our life and to treasure the million little things we love about each other, small affections that comfort us in sickness and in health.
I do love dark Bergman explorations of loneliness and doubt where a lady in black stands on a stormy beach crying. A sad ending is cathartic – sharing another’s grief affirms our own blessings.
But now and again, I need a story where the slipper fits.
“Sleepless in Seattle” is just such spirit-lifting adult fantasy where two lonely souls find each other.
When Tom Hanks reached out and took the hand of Meg Ryan in the empty observation deck of the Empire State Building, I cried right on cue.
“Sleepless” was a sleeper film, which Jodie Foster called “silly and bound to be unsuccessful.” Julia Roberts, Kim Basinger, Debra Winger and Michelle Pfeiffer also said “thanks, but no thanks.”
But Meg Ryan, the queen of rom-com, welcomed the chance to work with Tom Hanks and to affirm hope and love. Meg and Tom turned that $21 million budget into $227 million in ticket sales. Holy return-on-investment, Batman!
The story, which pays homage to Cary Grant’s “An Affair to Remember,” begins in a Chicago graveyard where Sam rests his arm around the shoulders of his 8-year-old son Jonah.
“Mommy got sick and it happened just like that,” he says softly. “But if you start asking why, you just go crazy.”
Both father and son are grieving. Sam is short-tempered at work, sad when alone.
But at home, he is the gentlest dad a boy could hope for. The most memorable scenes are tender ones: Dad kisses his son on the head as he tucks him in; ruffles his boy’s hair on the beach; and, most poignantly, Dad listens attentively to Jonah who rekindles hope in his grieving father.
Jonah is the one who arranges for Dad and Annie to meet at the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day. In fact, Jonah, with help from a precocious girlfriend, books his own flight to New York, ensuring Dad would have to follow. Operation Stepmom!
Jonah lights his dad a path out of darkness. And a child shall lead him…
For me, the respect of father for son is the heart of the script. Nora Ephron includes an array of amusing sidekicks in virtually every scene: Rosie O’Donnell, Rob Reiner and Whitehall rancher, Bill Pullman. Sentimental music by Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong and Gene Autry soothe us.
We fall in love with this movie because we truly like these unpretentious actors, seemingly uncorrupted by fame. Both Hanks, then 37, and Ryan, 32, seem like genuinely warm people. Meg has said she loved working with Tom because, “he listens, and he roots for other people.”
And so, with Hanks cheering the cast on, a “lightweight” tale of meet-cute deepened into a very touching love story of finding a soulmate, second time around.