Earth to Gordon Gekko: Greed is not good

The Lost Leonardo
The Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: A
I expected the story about the discovery of a new painting by Leonardo DaVinci to be uplifting and inspiring – like finding a sunken Spanish galleon full of Mayan doubloons.
Instead, I came away depressed and worried about the safety of my retirement savings.
To the naive, art might seem an oasis from the stressful world of finance. Isn’t art a creative gift that comes from our right brain and illuminates our world?
Not when it becomes a commodity.
“The Lost Leonardo” begins with the discovery of an old painting by a “sleeper hunter,” a high-stakes bargain hunter, who prowls estate sales for undervalued treasures.
The find: a 25-by-19 inch painting, “Salvator Mundi,” depicting “Jesus making the sign of the cross with his right hand, while holding a transparent, non-refracting crystal orb in his left.”
The hunter bought the painting for $1,175, a modest sum that would balloon to $450 million before our story ends.
At the center of the drama is Dianne Dwyer Modestini of New York University, a respected academic hired to inspect, assess and restore the painting. Modestini, who looks like Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s sister, finds clues in the smallest strokes – lips drawn without a line, a mouth that mirrors Mona Lisa.
Modestini puts her integrity on the line and suggests this painting was likely created by the master, Leonardo Da Vinci.
Boom!
Suddenly speculators descend upon this canvas like vultures feasting on a wounded deer.
The saga abruptly shifts from Mundi to Money.
A billionaire art dealer rubs his hands together. The auction house Christie drools. Even cautious museums rush hastily to authenticate the controversial work in anticipation of packed galleries.
Simultaneously, skeptical onlookers attack the character of Modestini, suggesting she’s part of the “conspiracy.” Her 10-year painstaking restoration leads to accusations that the painting was a fraud, a Modestini makeover.
Scholars begin to air understandable suspicions that “Mundi” has been too hastily attributed to the master.
The art world begins to look like a colony of ants feasting on an unattended picnic table.
My personal reaction was equal parts sympathy for modest Modestini and renewed cynicism toward the world of high finance with its voracious willingness to commodify anything for greedy gain.
Alas, art, that last bastion of beauty for beauty’s sake, is simply currency.
And where, exactly, is the sleeper hunter’s prize, “Salvator Mundi?”
No one knows, but we suspect it’s hidden on a Saudi yacht.
If not there, then perhaps in a duty-free vault at an airport where, we are told, dealers store their art collections – beyond the prying eyes of art lovers.
Gordon Gekko assured us greed is good.
“The Lost Leonardo” warns us that even a small wallet can cast a giant shadow over our soul.
That’s a familiar caution, driven home with frightening clarity in this exceptional – and exceptionally disturbing -- documentary.
“This is simply a matter of economics, when you boil it down. And greed,” said an art critic. “Basic human foibles. Money.”