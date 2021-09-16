Earth to Gordon Gekko: Greed is not good

The Lost Leonardo

I expected the story about the discovery of a new painting by Leonardo DaVinci to be uplifting and inspiring – like finding a sunken Spanish galleon full of Mayan doubloons.

Instead, I came away depressed and worried about the safety of my retirement savings.

To the naive, art might seem an oasis from the stressful world of finance. Isn’t art a creative gift that comes from our right brain and illuminates our world?

Not when it becomes a commodity.

“The Lost Leonardo” begins with the discovery of an old painting by a “sleeper hunter,” a high-stakes bargain hunter, who prowls estate sales for undervalued treasures.

The find: a 25-by-19 inch painting, “Salvator Mundi,” depicting “Jesus making the sign of the cross with his right hand, while holding a transparent, non-refracting crystal orb in his left.”

The hunter bought the painting for $1,175, a modest sum that would balloon to $450 million before our story ends.