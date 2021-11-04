'Dune': Giant worms, flowing sand and a young messiah

Dune: Part One

At Cinemark and on HBO-Max

(PG-13)

Grade: B+

A beginning is the time for taking the most delicate care that the balances are correct.

And so begins Frank Herbert’s “Dune.”

“Dune” is not about a giant worm, writhing beneath the desert sands.

“Dune” is not an epic battle for control of mind-altering cinnamon-flavored spices that enhance the mind and lengthen life.

“Dune” is about facing and conquering fear.

“Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me."

“Dune” finds a Messianic boy reluctantly accepting his destiny. Young Paul boldly sets forth on his Zen Buddhist quest to lean into fear -- and into Coriolis sandstorms -- to save his planet.

Echoes of “Star Wars?” Yes, but Paul came first on his dragonfly plane. Han Solo followed in his Millennium Falcon.

To “lead them to paradise” Paul/ Muad'Dib must avoid being slain by warriors or swallowed by worms.

“Dune” was published in 1965 and is now regarded as a science fiction classic on a par with Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation.”

From the outset, “Dune” was deemed “unfilmable” both because of its scope and because of its philosophical soul. Herbert, master of cerebral dialogue, would be a challenging adaptation.

The genius of Herbert seemed best left inside his pages.

David Lynch tried, and failed in 1984. Alejandro Jodorowsky’s 14-hour vision never even got made.

So now we have Denis Villeneuve’s first installment of his two-part “Dune.” Warner Brothers just gave the greenlight to Part Two, tentatively set for October 2023.

Villeneuve’s “Dune” is reverent towards its source, majestic in its visuals – and even has Frank Herbert’s son in support.

But, still, “Dune” somehow falls short of Frank Herbert’s vision. Perhaps, Part Two will fill some holes.

The script tries to slide Herbert into the script via voice-overs.

We hear that “dreams are messages from the deep” and, of course, we are treated to Herbert’s ponderings about fear.

The “mind killer” passage is prominent, ending with our hero’s pledge to lean into fear.

“And when fear has passed, I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.”

Currently living peacefully in the years that bring the philosophic mind, I was hoping that “Dune” would not become yet another Marvel-ous visual creation that short-changed a brilliant author.

My fear is that Timothee Chalamet seems more brooding action figure than introspective rising king.

And so, overall, I am slightly disappointed in “Dune.”

However, I will confess that this smorgasbord did offer nuggets that periodically quenched my hunger for uncompromised science fiction.

“Dune” is the portrait of the Messiah as a young man, accepting his calling as a spiritual and ecological leader. Metaphorically, we might say he seeks to bring water to the desert.

Every so often, when Paul stops to shake sand out of his slippers, and we hear more lines from Herbert.

“We must join it. We must flow with it.”

The most compelling character is not Paul, but Chani, a member of the Fremen on Arrakis.

When Paul must fight to the death against Jamis, Chani offers soft encouragement:

“Jamis is a good fighter,” she says. “He won’t let you suffer.”

Fremen flirtation, I gather.

Predictably, our hero lives to accept the offer to remain on Arrakis. Paul now feels the irresistible pull of destiny’s gravity.

And so we learn what we already knew: That “Dune” is the prequel to the showdown in “Dune 2.”

Chani, apostle of the obvious, presents the first commercial for Part Two.

“This is only the beginning,” she says, offering us an early invitation.

Chani has a depth that Paul lacks, perhaps because actress Zendaya seems more mystical, mysterious.

I’m eager for the conclusion, and will, again, be hoping for more Herbert and fewer special effects.

Villeneuve is being very respectful of Herbert, but he knows that $165 million in production costs will require Marvel and DC fans to pack the theater.

And Marvel’s minions expect a kaleidoscope of sights and sounds.

Villeneuve will soften that expectation a bit, I’m sure, but I suspect he still will need to apologize to the ghost of Frank Herbert when the sand finally settles.

“Arrakis is so beautiful when the sun is low,” says Chani. “You can see spice in the air.”

