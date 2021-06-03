Drought and doubt: Small town murder in dry times

Now, years later, Aaron is a savvy investigator who is piecing together clues, and deflecting red herrings.

Finally, there is Aaron the lonely soul, still nursing wounds. During his investigation, he reunites with Gretchen, another childhood friend.

He’s hungry for connections.

Bana’s performance is subtle, nuanced and affecting. The story keeps flashing back to the shy teen, reminding us we carry our young selves forward, under our grown-up façade.

That’s the part of the story that lingers. We all have childhood memories floating through our adult minds. The danger in going back to our home towns is that those who knew us yesterday can see through what we are today. We can’t bluff childhood friends.

One scene is particularly revealing. Gretchen is out in the flats shooting rabbits. She offers Aaron her rifle to take a shot. He trains the rabbit in the crosshairs, but can’t pull the trigger. He hands the gun back to her.

Even though he’s in police work, Aaron’s heart has not hardened. Gretchen sees that reluctance to kill in his eyes, a sensitivity he possessed even as a child.

“You know I’m going to have to shoot him anyway,” she says, firing and killing the rabbit.