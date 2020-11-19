Do you hear the people sing? Singing a song of angry men?

This is a story of sacrifice and idealism, largely unrewarded.

The script is part Hugo, part Hollywood. The timeless 1500-page spiritual story of a man who stole a loaf of bread and paid for it a thousand times over is covered by studio trappings – eternal themes visible, but more faintly.

But the music. Oh my, the music.

Chills, chills, chills. Glorious goosebumps, time and time again.

Music transports me places I can reach no other way.

I believe that when our body is weak, a blood transfusion may be the answer.

And I believe that when our soul is weak, an infusion of music may be the antidote.

Our troubles may be smoothed and soothed by hearing others sing of their sadness. We are not alone.

After listening to Anne’s requiem one lonely morning, I decided to cue up the 2012 film adaptation of the play.

I’ve reviewed the movie before. Today, I’m just wanting to share the music.

Is it possible to enjoy music in print? We have imaginations, don’t we? Beethoven, though deaf, heard symphonies.