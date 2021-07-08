Delayed broadcast: “Black Woodstock” resurfaces after 52

“Summer of Soul” helped me appreciate that Black musicians wrote much of the soundtrack to that tumultuous decade. I admired specific Black musicians, sure, but I obviously had whitewashed a lot of the music I loved.

That’s hardly surprising, I suppose, since I was raised in a town as white as the Olympic mountains that rose above us. I don’t recall overt racism, just white silence on issues of color.

Mahalia Jackson told producers she felt weak, so she asked Mavis Staples to join her for “Precious Lord.” And there were moments where Mahalia handed the mic to Mavis – who seamlessly channeled her inner Mahalia and kept the song soaring.

“Gospel was the only place we could be fully expressive.”

The concerts were taking place at the same time Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. Asked their reaction, many in the Harlem crowd were subdued.

“That’s cool for White people,” said one. “Not for Black people. We’re not focused on the moon here.”

Some of the most powerful moments are closeups of performers watching tapes of their performances in 1969. Bill Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo of The 5th Dimension were in tears as they watched their festival performance for the first time.