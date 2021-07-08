Delayed broadcast: “Black Woodstock” resurfaces after 52

Summer of Soul
The Myrna Loy, or stream on Hulu
(PG-13)
Grade: A
I’m always amused by the debate about the nature of God. I had that figured out long ago.
God is Mahalia Jackson, with Aretha Franklin as her understudy.
The Queen of Gospel, with Mavis Staples at her side, took the stage in Mount Morris Park and brought down the house singing “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” during the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The world’s best musicians played to huge crowds, totaling more than 300,000 fans over six Sundays. Enraptured listeners relished their free concerts during “Black Woodstock.”
The performers sang to “a sea of black people who were there for more than the music,” Gladys Knight would say afterwards.
"As far as I could see, it was just Black people," said Musa Jackson, who was only 4 that summer. "This was the first time I had seen so many of us. It was the ultimate Black barbecue."
In words, poetry and song, the performers celebrated Black culture, and implored their brothers and sisters to rise up.
“Don’t wait for approval from your neighbors, because they may be waiting for you!”
But despite rivaling the legendary Woodstock, held that same summer, this phenomenal festival received very little media coverage.
“When the music ended, the festival was forgotten.”
Professional TV cameras recorded the event, but found no distributor. So, the footage sat unwatched “in a basement” until director Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson edited it and shared it with us all, 52 years later.
On every level, “Summer of Soul” is a magnificent – legendary singers, rousing music, a joyous audience. No grainy footage from hand-held cameras. “Summer of Souls” is packed with crisp high-res closeups.
The performers included Stevie Wonder (with a drum solo!), Sly and the Family Stone, BB King, the 5th Dimension, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mahalia Jackson and Nina Simone.
Simone may be the single performance that lucky concertgoers will remember longest. She read poetry and sang “Revolution” from her album “To Be Young Gifted and Black.”
When the 5th Dimension launched into “The Age of Aquarius” and “Let the Sunshine In” I was embarrassed. I had never associated that signature song from the 1960s with Black culture. Moments later the singers scolded me.
“People called us the Black group with a white soul,” she said one. “How do you color soul?”
“Summer of Soul” helped me appreciate that Black musicians wrote much of the soundtrack to that tumultuous decade. I admired specific Black musicians, sure, but I obviously had whitewashed a lot of the music I loved.
That’s hardly surprising, I suppose, since I was raised in a town as white as the Olympic mountains that rose above us. I don’t recall overt racism, just white silence on issues of color.
Mahalia Jackson told producers she felt weak, so she asked Mavis Staples to join her for “Precious Lord.” And there were moments where Mahalia handed the mic to Mavis – who seamlessly channeled her inner Mahalia and kept the song soaring.
“Gospel was the only place we could be fully expressive.”
The concerts were taking place at the same time Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. Asked their reaction, many in the Harlem crowd were subdued.
“That’s cool for White people,” said one. “Not for Black people. We’re not focused on the moon here.”
Some of the most powerful moments are closeups of performers watching tapes of their performances in 1969. Bill Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo of The 5th Dimension were in tears as they watched their festival performance for the first time.
The film inserts the history of the Sixties into the narrative. We are reminded of the assassinations of JFK, MLK, RFK and Malcom X. We are reminded of the Vietnam War in song and comment.
And, most emphatically, we are reminded of Black Power and the Civil Rights movement, which included King’s call for non-violent resistance and Malcom X’s suggestion other means might be needed.
“We were going to war on a wave of music,” said one. “Primal freedom music.”
Simone rode that current as she talked to the crowd before she sang.
“Are you ready to listen to all the beautiful Black voices, the beautiful Black feelings, the beautiful Black waves moving in beautiful air? Are you ready Black people? Are you ready?”
Yes, Nina, they were ready. One happy toddler sitting on her dad’s shoulders, clapped and swayed in delight.