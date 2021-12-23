Del Toro’s round trip from carnivals to palatial estates – and back

Nightmare Alley

The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B

Stan, our self-destructive hero in “Nightmare Alley,” is warned by a psychic that his masks will be removed.

“When a man believes his own lies, when he believes he has too much power. He’s got shut eye. No man can outrun God.”

Seems like a passage from America’s own political theater, but it’s from the 1946 novel “Nightmare Alley” by William Lindsay Gresham, first adapted in 1947 in black and white with Tyrone Power in the lead.

In Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation the devil’s playground is a 1940’s carnival that travels from town to town picking the pockets of the poor.

The carnies don’t win either, of course. They are a tragic lot, often running away, hiding inside their carnie roles: A barker invites people inside to see unspeakable horror, a Tarot card reader predicts frightening fortunes.

Into this underworld of creepy mirrors and Ferris wheels walks Stan, hiding dark secrets.

Stan learns the ways of carnival performers who read minds and predict futures.

After he hones the art of deception, he transports his “mind-reading” into the ritzy world of the rich and famous, where both risks and rewards are greater.

The transition from mud to minks is stunning, and director Guillermo del Toro employs the same elegant style that won Oscars for “Shape of Water.” Every star is draped in expensive costumes, every scene exquisitely choreographed.

The film was shot in glorious color, but it’s quite revealing that Del Toro is releasing a second version in January in black and white.

“Although we shot in color, we lit it as if it were black and white,” del Toro told Variety. “You can see exactly the same level of design, and we wanted to give viewers this special vantage of the classic noir genre that the film is part of.”

Del Toro seems to be acknowledging that the film is more authentic without the gloss.

That’s partly why I never shivered walking down “Nightmare Alley.”

Just as writers sometimes over-write, directors sometimes over-direct. When that happens, viewers are drawn to the exteriors of a story, sometimes overshadowing the internal narrative.

I kept my distance.

The acting, too, is stylized. Cate Blanchett seems to channel her inner Lauren Bacall, as she drapes herself over polished antique furniture, wiling her wares to seduce Bradley Cooper.

Cinephiles, of course, should see “Nightmare Alley.” Del Toro’s craft is meticulous, stunning.

Headlining the A-list cast are Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, who, admittedly, generate some memorable moments. Understated Mara is magnificent.

The story is a blend of Hitchcock deception and film noir design, but the self-conscious style kept me at bay.

I agree with critic Alison Willmore who wrote that “Nightmare Alley” wears its film noir genre “not as a means of classification, but as a goal that the film was laboriously reverse-engineered to meet.”

Sometimes, Guillermo, less is more.

