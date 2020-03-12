Dark tides roll into Georgia from the Black Sea

And Then We Danced
The Myrna Loy. Last showing is Thursday.
(R)
Grade: A-
Let’s begin with geography. The country of Georgia has about 4 million people, is smaller than South Carolina and shares borders with Russia and the Black Sea. Its capital is Tbilisi, not Atlanta.
“And Then We Danced,” shot in Georgia, was made by a Swedish director whose parents were Georgian. It’s about a young dancer who dreams of winning a spot in the country’s premier folk dance ensemble – and how being gay complicates his dream.
We’ll get to the political courage displayed by “And Then We Danced” in a moment – daring to make an explicit gay film about a strict Georgian culture that’s hostile to LGBTQ. (And to film it locally!)
But first, I want to marvel at the film’s affectionate portrait of all things Georgian: clothes, food, dance and, most of all, family. The film is a love letter to a society where grandmothers are adored and grandfathers lead choral singing during an outdoor gathering.
The film includes a long, loving look at just such a family feast. The camera slides slowly down around a long table, letting us glimpse, briefly, the clan. They sway slightly, smile and sing along, blessing their food with the glorious music of their heritage.
I fell in love with these people in that scene. I wanted to hug grandma, too – even though she would have brushed me away like she does everyone. She’s a no-nonsense matriarch, with a boundless heart.
Georgian folk dancing is legendary, with glorious costumes and acrobatic moves.
One last fact about Georgia: It’s not a safe or welcoming place to be gay. A bishop of that the Eastern Orthodox Christian Church recently warned followers to “leave your church if it supports homosexuality.”
Meet Merab, one of Georgia’s most gift dancers, training for a spot in the National Georgian Ensemble. He dances all day, at home and likely in his dreams, too.
His partner in the ensemble is Mary. The two of them have been a duo together forever, and her glances tell us she loves him. When a friend asks him if he and Mary are a couple, he shrugs: “Something like that.”
That vague answer sets up a coming-of-age story about Merab falling in love with another male dancer – and watching his world unravel. Mary is jealous, the harsh instructor sees weakness and bullies confront him on the street.
The film’s honesty starts with Levan Gelbakhiani, a dancer with no acting experience, chosen for the role of Merab so that the dancing would be authentic. As a bonus, Gelbakhiani turns out to be as fine an actor as a dancer, and thus the story leaps high.
Director Levan Akin tells the story of shooting the film “guerilla style,” since the government opposed his effort and was actively trying to stop the project. Protests greeted its opening and the country would not pay Akin’s way to Cannes, where the film was honored.
The film counterpoints the sad story of homophobia in Georgia with an affectionate portrait of its people and its culture.
We frequently see the sadness and the joy blended together, as when Merab, crying, walks through a house during a wedding party. Every room has people dancing, singing and laughing as a tearful Merab weaves his way toward a door toward the outside where he can be alone. He’s just received heartbreaking news.
To be gay in Georgia is to cry while others sing, we learn.
Periodically, I just applauded scenes in “And Then We Danced.” Akin crafts some exquisite moments. The gay romance is subtle, slow – filled with glances and hesitation. The dance classes are intense with the maestro mercilessly correcting his troupe. The passing shots of family love are always touching.
And when Merab’s personal life begins to seep over into his performances, he receives no mercy.
The film’s portrayal of bigotry in Georgia has more than one dimension. The cinematographer for the film is not listed in the credits. He says to do so would have ended his film career at home.
Another love story is just as touching, as Mary slowly realizes the love of her life is pulling away from her.
And, to end where we began, I just loved spending two hours amidst the Georgian culture. I will say again that respect for elders is portrayed deeply and affectionately, a stark contrast to an American society where far too many lonely elders live apart from family and with few visitors.
Alas, this film will end its run tonight, Thursday. So fellow movie aficionados have only tonight to savor yet another Myrna treat.
Thanks to Benji for booking it – from the handful of us who were lucky enough to see it.