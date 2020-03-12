Dark tides roll into Georgia from the Black Sea

Director Levan Akin tells the story of shooting the film “guerilla style,” since the government opposed his effort and was actively trying to stop the project. Protests greeted its opening and the country would not pay Akin’s way to Cannes, where the film was honored.

The film counterpoints the sad story of homophobia in Georgia with an affectionate portrait of its people and its culture.

We frequently see the sadness and the joy blended together, as when Merab, crying, walks through a house during a wedding party. Every room has people dancing, singing and laughing as a tearful Merab weaves his way toward a door toward the outside where he can be alone. He’s just received heartbreaking news.

To be gay in Georgia is to cry while others sing, we learn.

Periodically, I just applauded scenes in “And Then We Danced.” Akin crafts some exquisite moments. The gay romance is subtle, slow – filled with glances and hesitation. The dance classes are intense with the maestro mercilessly correcting his troupe. The passing shots of family love are always touching.

And when Merab’s personal life begins to seep over into his performances, he receives no mercy.