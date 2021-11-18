Dark days of Princess Di: Imprisoned by pearls and duty

Spencer

The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: A-

“Spencer” unapologetically leaves facts behind as it explores the interior life of Princess Diana in the years when her crown, which never fit snugly anyway, was slowly slipping from her head.

Blessedly, Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” does not try to imitate history, but to reimagine it instead.

We view the monarchy through Diana’s eyes and soul. It’s an unflattering portrait of royalty, but a sensitive one of the staff and servants who treat Diana with warmth – seeing her as more uncomfortable outsider, than royalty in waiting.

The story is set during Christmas of 1991, 10 years after her marriage to Prince Charles, five years before their divorce and six years before her death. It’s the era of sleeping alone.

Although the Princess Di haircut is familiar, the cast recreates their characters with their own brushstrokes.

I was captivated by a chance to slip inside royal life, for a surreal reinvention of the inner Diana. We enter her dreams, her nightmares – and are surprised by a lesbian overture. We follow her as she walks around the grounds at midnight.

We watch her small conversations with the royal staff. For me, those glimpses of the “servants” are fascinating. They are all actors on a lavish stage, trying to remain “loyal to the royals” and still stay sane while squirting a swirl of cream on green soup.

We’ve imagined servants before in shows like “Upstairs Downstairs,” which also introduced us to the powerless who bowed and curtseyed to the powerful – while gossiping among themselves.

The most touching moments in “Spencer” are between Diana and her sons, William and Harry. They adore their mom. She tucks them asleep, and holds hands on walks. They are her lifeline. She takes them for fast food at KFC. It’s an endearing portrait of mom and sons.

It’s interesting how little we see of Prince Charles and the queen. They are both peripheral characters in this study of Diana’s isolation, her depression.

The most poetic scene finds Diana dancing around the estate, recapturing the free spirit now imprisoned by pearls and duty. She remembers her childhood dancing days as innocent Diana Spencer as she pirouettes down halls.

The film belongs to Kristen Stewart, the Twilight vampire who has emerged from that straitjacket to become a gifted actress.

I suspect her suffocating Twilight fame took its toll. Perhaps she’s drawing on those wounds to channel the inner Diana in poignant, subtle ways. Diana is not healthy, struggling with eating disorders and self-abuse.

Stewart’s vulnerability, captured through heartbreaking close ups of unfocused eyes, takes us closer to Diana than we’ve ever been. “The Crown’s” portrait, while mesmerizing, did not dig this deep into her psyche.

That’s the power of “Spencer:” a journey into the interior of a wounded woman with another wounded soul as our guide.

I got chills watching “Spencer. My heart ached both for the princess and for the actress.

