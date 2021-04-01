Danish wisdom: When life bottoms out...bottoms up!

That news sobered me up quickly – especially the director recognition, which is voted on only by directors.

Surprised and curious, I sat down with water on the rocks to watch “Druk.”

My view of this film differs dramatically from the consensus view that “Another Round” is a “comedy-drama,” that’s praised as a bittersweet ode to Danish drinking that’s more sweet than bitter.

Yes, “Another Round” has comic moments, but overall, it’s an extremely dark film that I would classify as tragi-comic at best, if not an outright tragedy.

One dies. One marriage is broken. How is that funny?

“Druk” focuses on four men, high school teachers in Copenhagen, Denmark, who are having a communal mid-life crisis. They are close friends – the kind that would do more than loan their buddy a shovel; they’d help him bury the body and ask no questions.

They are going through the motions in the classroom. The honeymoon is long gone at home.

And so, they settle on a plan to rejuvenate their lives.

The Danish answer: Bottoms up. Smirnoff from dawn to dusk.