Dancin’ and rappin’ down the streets of New York

He tells them how he inherited a bodega, a corner store. He rises early to “flip on the lights,” and stays to closing. Usnavi feels trapped. He dreams of returning “home” to the Dominican Republic.

Such an “ordinary” story might seem light, insubstantial. But there are two non-human characters that bring the whole tale alive: The neighborhood and the music.

“In the Heights” was filmed on location, and welcomed input from bystanders as an “authenticity check.”

And, of course, “In the Heights” is the child of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mastermind behind “Hamilton.” Many a critic has observed that “Hamilton” is the masterpiece which built upon “Heights.”

The songs in “Heights” are not as catchy, and the story is not quite as original. Rest assured, though, that Miranda’s rap songs are lively and a lot of fun. The beat is Bee Gees worthy: We should be dancin’.

“In the Heights” has more heart than “Hamilton.” It’s that warmth that makes the story so endearing. I cried a few times, and that only happens when actors stop pretending and connect with each other and with me. The performances are genuine.

We expect a happy ending. Aside from saying goodbye to Abuela, that’s what we get.