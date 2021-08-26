Corny old-fashioned coach wins trust one cliché at a time

Ted Lasso, Season I (2020)
Grade: A
Madeleine L’Engle, who wove a wrinkle in time for us to slide down, implored her readers never to put away childish things.
“If I can retain a child's awareness and joy, and be 51, then I will really learn what it means to be grownup,” L’Engle wrote.
Madeleine, who died at 88 in 2007, would have loved Ted Lasso, a 40-something man-child full of childhood innocence.
When Coach Lasso says something syrupy sweet he is not being ironic: Think Mr. Rogers coaching Euro soccer.
“Ted Lasso” is a portrait of an American football coach who knows zero about soccer, but is inexplicably hired to coach a European Premier League soccer team.
When a player is flagged for offsides, Lasso rushes to the referee.
“How’s that offside?” asks Lasso. “No, I’m serious. How’s that offside? I don’t understand it yet.”
I avoided “Ted Lasso” for a year, because I feared a silly premise stretched over 10 episodes. I’m a diehard soccer fan with impeccable credentials: I coached my daughter’s HYSA recreational league team. We did not lose all games.
I didn’t want to see a sitcom get cheap yucks by making fun of the beautiful game.
I underestimated the show. Now I’m a Ted Lasso groupie.
The show deserved its 20 Emmy nominations. Jason Sudeikis is perfectly cast as the old school guy with the clean mouth who’s doing it his way.
What impressed me about “Ted Lasso” was its layered exploration of sportsmanship, character and competition. Lasso says he doesn’t care if he wins or loses, so long as his players are growing.
Cute cliche, right? No, because Lasso walks the walk.
Lasso believes if you can get players to believe in themselves, only then will they believe in each other.
After that, it doesn’t matter which uniform they face on the pitch. Buckle up, Man City.
In good time, Lasso’s attitude will change the altitude.
Lasso starts slow with a suggestion box that leads to new shower heads, birthday gifts and even books.
Veteran Roy Kent is given “Wrinkle in Time,” a story of a child’s courage to travel through time to combat evil. The team needs Roy’s courage.
At first, the players are cynical, expecting Lasso to fall flat and leave.
But Lasso wears down their resistance with tender loving care. A midfielder has his best game after a being honored at a birthday party that also honored Nigeria, his homeland.
Lasso’s not a pushover. When the team’s compass slips off due north, the coach can be blunt.
“We’re broken. We need to change,” he says, no longer smiling. “It’s a time to embrace change.”
Each episode digs deeper into lives, including the life of Lasso himself. His marriage is crumbling. He’s in tears as he takes off his wedding ring. Ted Lasso is vulnerable, fragile.
The owner who hired him is an iron woman who inherited the team as part of a messy divorce. She starts out by sabotaging Lasso, but as she heals, she eventually embraces him.
The team’s arrogant superstar refuses to play team ball – so Lasso benches him.
“You are a great player, but you need to turn ‘me’ into ‘us,” coach tells the cocky forward.
That courageous decision empowers the team, who resented the selfish forward.
The series does have R-rated scenes and colorful language. My mom would have blushed and switched over to Lawrence Welk. “And ah one, and ah two, and ah…”
One of the most powerful moments in season I is a locker room scene, after a heartbreaking game.
“Be grateful for this sad moment,” coach says softly to lowered heads. “There’s something out there that’s worse than being sad. That’s being alone and being sad. Nobody in this room is alone. Forward, onward.”
That moment of love when everyone’s expecting to be chewed out won me over.
No anger. Just love…and extra drills.
“We’re doing laps. Extra laps if you don’t beat me.” And off he goes, leading by example, hoping to be passed.
Postscript: Season Two is underway, but after five episodes, I’m wary. The series is sliding from a touching and insightful sports drama, to sitcom-style relationship stories. However, Episode 4, a Christmas story, is a deeply touching holiday tale. And Episode 5 clearly sets the stage for a dramatic return to soccer drama as the team seeks to follow relegation with celebration. I’m hooked.