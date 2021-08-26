Corny old-fashioned coach wins trust one cliché at a time

But Lasso wears down their resistance with tender loving care. A midfielder has his best game after a being honored at a birthday party that also honored Nigeria, his homeland.

Lasso’s not a pushover. When the team’s compass slips off due north, the coach can be blunt.

“We’re broken. We need to change,” he says, no longer smiling. “It’s a time to embrace change.”

Each episode digs deeper into lives, including the life of Lasso himself. His marriage is crumbling. He’s in tears as he takes off his wedding ring. Ted Lasso is vulnerable, fragile.

The owner who hired him is an iron woman who inherited the team as part of a messy divorce. She starts out by sabotaging Lasso, but as she heals, she eventually embraces him.

The team’s arrogant superstar refuses to play team ball – so Lasso benches him.

“You are a great player, but you need to turn ‘me’ into ‘us,” coach tells the cocky forward.

That courageous decision empowers the team, who resented the selfish forward.

The series does have R-rated scenes and colorful language. My mom would have blushed and switched over to Lawrence Welk. “And ah one, and ah two, and ah…”