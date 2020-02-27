Column sig Film Review:

The book actually was banned in Italy and Yugoslavia for being “too radical” and was burned by the Nazis, along with lots of other books. London’s open socialist leanings likely played some role. He ran for mayor of Oakland in 1901 as the Socialist Democratic Party Candidate.

Bearded Harrison Ford plays John Thornton, a shaggy mountain man and prospector, who has seen a few bears but not a single millennium falcon. Thornton becomes Buck’s last master on his trek from California to the Alaska Gold Rush.

Buck’s been kidnapped, whipped and beaten – by people and by animals - but finally he’s loved.

The script seems relatively faithful to the original, weaving a rather old-fashioned tale of man and man and man and dog. The book is harsher than the film, and some bloody scenes from the last act have been omitted in the script. The book has been “Disney-fied,” we might say, dulling its fangs.

At the center, of course, is Buck – and that’s where the suspension of disbelief becomes difficult. Buck is a digital dog – totally CGI special effects.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

And that’s a problem for at least three reasons.