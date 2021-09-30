Close-up of Tammy Faye: Minks, makeup and Diet Coke

It’s as if editorial cartoonists were drawing the characters.

Never is an unforgiving word, but I never connected with anyone.

Least of all, Jim Bakker. Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of the evangelist seemed forced, shallow.

Film can portray preachers with power. I thought of Robert Duvall’s performance of a fiery preacher in “The Apostle,” a mesmerizing study of a flawed man hiding behind a pulpit.

We’ve also seen women of faith captured authentically, such as the inner struggles of nuns in “Novitiate” and “Ida.”

Such films show how perilous winds the path to the pulpit and pew.

We get no such illumination in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

The best moments are the portrayal of Tammy’s childhood in which she develops her faith quite on her own, with a patented touch of melodramatic flair. She’s an appealing student at a Bible college, too.

But then she meets Jim Bakker and the film descends into one-dimensional portraits of multi-layered people. Nobody doubts that Jim and Tammy Faye started out building their faith upon a rock, so we’re curious to understand how they slipped off their boulders.