Close-up of Tammy Faye: Minks, makeup and Diet Coke

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Myrna Loy
(PG-13)
Grade: C
Air grows thin at high altitude, and the powerful often have trouble breathing at the peak of power.
We have a seemingly unquenchable thirst for stories of such climbs, and the inevitable falls.
Inevitably, such stories involve indiscretions, secrets and temptation. The stuff of juicy gossip.
But they also can serve as illuminating case studies of how power corrupts the soul.
I relished the opportunity to vicariously follow the ascent and decline of evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.
The prospect of seeing Jessica Chastain play Tammy Faye promised to be at least curious if not captivating. Maybe both?
Alas, I found “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” to be a hallelujah-sized disappointment. Chastain may snare an Oscar nomination simply because the performance is screaming out for one. But it will not be deserved.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” believes caricatures capture characters. The film is packed with lookalikes ranging from Jerry Falwell, Pat Robertson and, of course, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker themselves.
It’s as if editorial cartoonists were drawing the characters.
Never is an unforgiving word, but I never connected with anyone.
Least of all, Jim Bakker. Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of the evangelist seemed forced, shallow.
Film can portray preachers with power. I thought of Robert Duvall’s performance of a fiery preacher in “The Apostle,” a mesmerizing study of a flawed man hiding behind a pulpit.
We’ve also seen women of faith captured authentically, such as the inner struggles of nuns in “Novitiate” and “Ida.”
Such films show how perilous winds the path to the pulpit and pew.
We get no such illumination in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
The best moments are the portrayal of Tammy’s childhood in which she develops her faith quite on her own, with a patented touch of melodramatic flair. She’s an appealing student at a Bible college, too.
But then she meets Jim Bakker and the film descends into one-dimensional portraits of multi-layered people. Nobody doubts that Jim and Tammy Faye started out building their faith upon a rock, so we’re curious to understand how they slipped off their boulders.
No clues here, really – except that they liked living in fancy houses with nice views.
The script struggles to paint Tammy Faye in feminist tones as she crashes a table reserved for powerful patriarchal preachers and openly challenges a homophobic pastor.
But such scenes are no more insightful than the plentiful closeups of Diet Coke, Tammy’s preferred thirst-quencher.
At one point Tammy’s husband Jim objects to all the “goopy stuff” on her face.
That’s how I felt about the whole film – slathered over with goopy stuff.
No offense, Revlon, but natural is more beautiful.