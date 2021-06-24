Ciao! A young Italian fish out of water

For five silent minutes, we follow Carl and Ellie from the day they meet until Ellie’s death, a half century later. We attend their wedding, shed tears after a miscarriage, watch them hold hands and dance by candlelight. After Ellie falls while hiking, she’s hospitalized and dies with Carl holding her hand.

That opening is silent cinema at its best, painting a deeply touching portrait of a forever marriage.

“Could I have this dance for the rest of my life?” might have been their special song.

I cried, of course, because this hits very close to home. I can’t imagine anyone not being deeply moved by this tender portrayal of till death they did part.

After losing Ellie, Carl sinks into a grumpy depression.

Then one day a boy scout named Russell appears at the door. Russell needs to earn his “Assisting the Elderly Badge” on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout, or some equivalent honor.

Annoyed by the kid, Carl slams the door. But the boy persists and knocks again.

Carl’s grumpiness is compounded by developers who are tearing down his neighborhood, and trying to force him to sell his family home.