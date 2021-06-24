Ciao! A young Italian fish out of water

Luca and Up
Grades: Luca B+, Up A
The power of Pixar lies in its ability to tell stories that illuminate.
Disney started out that way, too. Walt was a genius in touch with his inner child.
“Mickey popped out of my mind onto a drawing pad on a train ride from Manhattan to Hollywood,” Walt wrote, recalling the moment that took him from bankruptcy to an empire.
But Disney’s studio eventually became a corporate monolith whose moral compass didn’t always point due north. Disney gradually became less willing to let Bambi’s mom die.
Pixar best keep an eye over its shoulder, however, because studios like Laika of Portland and Cartoon Saloon of Ireland are sweeping up on the outside down the back stretch, having already passed Disney.
Pixar’s latest film, “Luca,” qualifies as a Pixar-light, perhaps Pixar-slight -- not as many calories, less filling.
But it’s still a lovely harmless family film, powered mostly by its tribute to all things Italian -- pasta, culture and country.
“Luca” spins a story about immigration, with a Pixar twist.
We meet Luca, an adorable “sea monster,” who, when he leaves the water, shape-shifts into a young boy – a strange fish in a strange land. Luca best not go swimming with his human friends, however, because the moment he hits the water, he’s a “monster” again.
Luca’s experiment in being human frightens him. Should anyone deduce he’s a “monster,” he’s in trouble.
Will he be accepted? Or will he have to swim back to sea? Luca’s mom discovers her son’s land adventures and tries to stop him. Eventually, she’ll have a hard choice to make.
There’s more to the story, but at its heart it’s a feel-good Italian tale of a fish out of water. Enjoyable, yes, but when compared to the best of Pixar, this pond is fairly shallow without much undertow.
Somehow a Vespa scooter becomes a central character in the story.
Watching “Luca” reminded me of the more thoughtful Pixar films.
A student of mine recently said I reminded her of “that old man in ‘Up.’”
I decided to take that as a compliment, although I’d prefer to be called Dumbledore.
But her comment did make me want to revisit “Up.”
The opening of “Up” is one of the most poignant sequences in animated film history.
For five silent minutes, we follow Carl and Ellie from the day they meet until Ellie’s death, a half century later. We attend their wedding, shed tears after a miscarriage, watch them hold hands and dance by candlelight. After Ellie falls while hiking, she’s hospitalized and dies with Carl holding her hand.
That opening is silent cinema at its best, painting a deeply touching portrait of a forever marriage.
“Could I have this dance for the rest of my life?” might have been their special song.
I cried, of course, because this hits very close to home. I can’t imagine anyone not being deeply moved by this tender portrayal of till death they did part.
After losing Ellie, Carl sinks into a grumpy depression.
Then one day a boy scout named Russell appears at the door. Russell needs to earn his “Assisting the Elderly Badge” on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout, or some equivalent honor.
Annoyed by the kid, Carl slams the door. But the boy persists and knocks again.
Carl’s grumpiness is compounded by developers who are tearing down his neighborhood, and trying to force him to sell his family home.
That sets the stage for the second iconic scene in “Up:” Carl, a retired balloon salesman, ties thousands of colorful balloons to his house, and pilots his home into the clouds. Stowaway Russell is on board, of course.
The only misstep in “Up” is the insertion of a superfluous villain.
Slowly, Carl’s frozen heart thaws. Carl discovers being an honorary grandfather fills a hole – and Russell needs love, too.
Carl channels his love for his wife into caring for children. We know Ellie is smiling.
As the warm tale comes to a close, Carl reads a poignant note left behind by Ellie.
“Thanks for the adventure. Now go have another one.”
Ellie does not want her partner to grieve, but to embrace life. Carl, wedding band still tight, is reluctant.
But the love of a young boy takes Carl out of grief.
“I grant you the highest honor I can bestow,” says Carl to Russell. “The Ellie Badge.”