Chips raised thousands of children – all boys

We watch Chips fall in love with sweet Kathy (Greer Garson) and marry her. She held tea every day for a few boys, and treated them like sons. They adored her. When Kathy and her baby both die in childbirth, the whole campus mourns with Chipper.

The film traces the sacrifices during WWI. Every year an assembly is held to read the latest names of Brookfield graduates who died in battle. Chips sits with tears falling as the names are read.

Chips’ unconditional love for his students – a love they returned – is the film’s only real “plot.” The film is a tribute to classroom teachers. A kindergarten teacher told me her main job was to put one more leg under every child’s stool – symbolizing unconditional love. When they had three legs, they were ready to face the world.

No matter how few “legs” a child had when they arrived, when they left, each had one more.

“Remember me some time,” he says to his boys. “I shall always remember you.”

The film ends, of course, by saying goodbye. As chips lays dying, a visitor whispers “a pity he never had children of his own.” Chips immediately opens his eyes and responds: “Oh, but you’re wrong. I had thousands of them -- all boys.”