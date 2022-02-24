Bambi on ice: A bright twenty-something loses her footing

The Worst Person in the World

Joachim Trier’s Norwegian film, “The Worst Person in the World,” is the story of a brilliant young woman, an academic superstar, who can’t settle on a career or a partner.

The story paints a sober portrait of the existential angst during the first decade after college. Graduates dreamed of cashing in their hard work for contentment in life and work.

Instead, they enter a period of introspection and doubt, what some researchers call “the quarter-life crisis.”

Director Joachim Trier has explored this existential state in a trilogy of thoughtful films: “Reprise” in 2006, “Oslo: August 31” in 2011, and, now, “The Worst Person in the World,” nominated for Best International Film.

Like Richard Linklater’s “Sunrise” trilogy, Trier’s films have overlapping cast members, traveling through angst together.

We meet Julie, a Type-A student whose academic work is nonpareil. She plows through courses with such ease that she confesses to being a big bored by the game.

She starts in the medicine, but becomes disillusioned with test tubes and equations. She refocuses on psychology, photography, literature and writing, believing that they may open doors to understanding what microscopes missed.

Julie is so gifted that each passion quickly blossoms into work that is published and praised.

But applause from others does not diminish her own self-doubt.

Julie’s restless pursuit of relationships, parallels her academic quest. Twice we see her find a devoted partner – and twice we see her leave him for the uncertainty of being alone.

She breaks her partners’ hearts and, simultaneously, her own.

Trier’s script asks us to reflect on the human tendency to live in a state of perpetual dissatisfaction. Buddhism calls this a life of striving, and suggests we seek peace in the present.

Julie is a hummingbird, hovering in one place while flapping her wings furiously.

We wonder if her intelligence is one of the reasons for her discontent. Facile minds can deconstruct all arguments and find flaws in all people.

No person can withstand such critical examination, nor can any religion or any job.

Trier’s films are thoughtful explorations that plight - bright twenty-somethings perpetually reexamining and second-guessing their life choices.

The story includes quiet moments by water, where Julie stares across the waves, hoping to find answers in the flow. Instead, she leaves the banks crying.

She poetically calls herself “Bambi on ice,” a baby deer losing her footing on a frozen pond.

One of the men in her life describes his angst as “too many memories overlapping inside me.”

That’s Julie, too.

“Worst Person in the World,” a surgically perceptive film, is defined by a timeless signature scene.

As Julie (Renate Reinsve) contemplates leaving one lover for another, the world freezes in time. Everyone on the screen is frozen in place – except for Julie. Her partner’s arm is frozen over a coffee cup, about to pour.

Julie runs out the door and down the street. Every bystander is frozen. She runs to the workplace of her new love and bolts in the door.

Eivind and Julie, both in relationships, contemplate life and love.

Then Julie runs past frozen people and back to her kitchen. Only then does her partner Aksel finish pouring the coffee. He did not realize that Julie’s body – and heart – had left him.

That thought-provoking scene serves as a metaphor for how we sometimes step out of reality and into an inner space of new possibilities, beckoning us to recalibrate our flight plan.

No one notices while we’re in our quiet space, our secret garden.

As we run alongside Julie, we grieve for the gentle souls Julie leaves behind.

“You’ll regret this,” says one, quietly.

“I’m sure I will,” she confesses.

One of the most touching scenes follows Julie’s return to the bedside of her first love, who is fighting a losing battle against pancreatic cancer. She still cares for him.

He confides in her that he’s scared.

On so many levels, Julie is scared, too – of life, of commitment.

We care deeply for Julie, who seems unable to embrace happiness – or accept love.

I personally believe “I love you” is less reassuring than “I love you anyway.” Relationships survive because our partners forgive our lapses and we forgive theirs.

One of Julie’s bewildered mates puts it this way: “Thanks for putting up with me.”

Julie moves on from him, too.

Bambi’s forever slipping on the ice.

