A vintage Archie Bray pot will return home to Helena

It was a unique arrangement at the time, not just for Helena, but the country. The first two resident artists were Rudy Autio and Peter Voulkos, who went on to international careers by expanding people’s ideas about ceramics as an art form, the start of a tradition that’s carried on to this day.

After Bray suddenly died in 1953 at age 66, his son, Archie Jr., took over. While he was considered a smart and kind man, Galusha said, mistakes were made. A period of uncertainty suddenly loomed after Western Clay went into foreclosure. Its assets were held by the Small Business Administration and a bank, and fenced off abruptly. (The foundation, led by Kenneth Ferguson and David Shaner, was able to raise funds to preserve itself and continued growing.)

The pot, meanwhile, ended up on a tangled journey of its own.

In about 1966, Molly’s uncle, “Denny” Galusha, came to Helena to visit family and check in on the Bray.

“He went to see it, what shape it was in, and he was furious,” she said. The property was getting vandalized, for instance.

He rallied some friends. “So they went out in the dead of night” and stole the pot, she said. They stowed it in a fallout shelter that Molly’s father had built at their house. It was left there when the family moved to Minneapolis.