Art

New display opens at Refuge Gallery

“Closer Together” is on display at Refuge Gallery, 101 Basin St., from May 7 through June 24.

There will be an opening reception at noon Sunday featuring the work of Indigenous youth from Lame Deer School on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

This collection of work reflects on the process of building relationships between strangers and community through collaborations that encourage student voice. Student artists from Lame Deer junior high and high school will be present along with their visual arts teacher Susan Wolfe.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit montanaartistrefuge.com.

The Montana Artists Refuge was created by a community of professional artists and is designed for people who come in a spirit of exploration. Since its inception in 1993, artists from 24 states and four nations have stayed at the refuge.

Open Studios at The Bray

The Archie Bray Foundation Shaner Resident Artist Studios will have “Open Studios at The Bray,” 5-7 p.m. May 5 and noon to 2 p.m. May 6.

The event is free and open to the public.

Explore the world of ceramic artistry and meet creators from around the globe. See works in progress, tour artist studios, be the first to see ceramic art fresh out of the kiln, and meet and reconnect with other art lovers.

Resident Artist Studios are open the First Friday of each month from 5-7 pm, and the following Saturday from noon - 2 pm.

Clay arts guild having its spring sale

The Helena Clay Arts Guild is hosting a Spring Sale, featuring unique pottery from many different artists.

The sale is May 12-14 and May 19-21 and open noon to 6 p.m. at 3025 Bozeman Ave. The pottery will be displayed inside the kiln shed on the south side of the building. The sale features garden planters, yard art and a variety of other springtime treasures.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Visit Helena Clay Arts Guild on Facebook or clayartsguildofhelena.com for more information.

Theater

'Sweeney Todd' comes to town

The Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale and a renowned cast present “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” 7:30 p.m. May 6 at the Helena Civic Center.

Stephen Sondheim’s musical will be a true highlight of Season 68, said Cameron Betchey, director of development and communications for the symphony.

Grammy award winning baritone Gabriel Preisser will play Sweeney Todd and Meghan F. Scott plays Nellie Lovett.

Tickets can be purchased ($15 - $55 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office, 406-442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office on the Walking Mall at the Placer Building, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Masterworks VI is presented by AARP Montana, Helena Home Team, Deloitte, Mosaic Architecture, Dianne Scott, Church Harris Johnson & Williams P.C., Smitty’s Fireplace Shop, the Best Western Great Northern Hotel, and HTC Montana Limousine.

See 'The Realistic Joneses'

The award-winning play "The Realistic Joneses" by Will Eno opening 7:30 p.m. May 4-7 and May 11-13 at Helena Avenue Theatre, in a production by Helena’s newest theater company, Raven’s Feather Productions.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 students, www.ravensfeather.org/tickets. The theater is at 1319 Helena Ave.

The play opens when the new neighbors, John and Pony Jones (Allan Miller and Kelly Clavin-Keim) just happen to be bumping into trash cans in the alley behind Bob and Jennifer Joneses’ yard, where that couple (played by Mike Casey and Elaine Spino) is having an awkward nonconversation.

'Bright Star' shines on at Grandstreet

“Bright Star,” an award-winning musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is being performed at the Grandstreet Theatre through May 7. Performances are Wednesday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 325 N. Park Ave.

To order tickets, call the box office (afternoons): (406) 447-1574, or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Tickets are $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.

Community

Author to appear at Helena Civic Center

Author Shelby Van Pelt will be speaking 7 p.m. May 16 at the Helena Civic Center.

Her debut novel, published in 2022, is “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

The novel is about a widow’s unlikely friendship with a giant Pacific octopus reluctantly residing at the local aquarium—and the truths she finally uncovers about her son’s disappearance 30 years ago.

The event is free and sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation.

Montana Book Co. will also be selling her books the night of the event.

Van Pelt was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and now lives in the Chicago area with her husband and two children.

Music teachers flapjack fundraiser

The Helena Music Teachers Association will have a pancake breakfast and silent auction 8:30-11 a.m. May 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave.

Proceeds will be used for scholarship funding.

It’s $8 for adults and $6 age 10 and under.

The breakfast includes performances with music students.

Grandstreet has new young playwrights

Grandstreet Theatre School announces the names of the young playwrights for the 2023 “Words by Kids” tour sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Helena.

Every year third and fourth grade students in the Helena School District are asked for any stories, songs, or poems that they have written. This year the following students were chosen to have their work put live on stage by the third- and fourth-graders at Grandstreet Theatre School. The students were also honored with a gift certificate from the Montana Book Co.

Broadwater

The Pickle Who Hated Cucumbers by Joey Smith

Martha’s Bad Hair Day by Summer Laslovich

Kessler

A Bean Sandwich by Max Cover

I See by Parker Gustafson

St Andrew School

Shoe In A Tree by Danny McCoughan

Smith school

Earth and Moon by Nathan Jacques

6 minus 6? By Marcas Jones

Central School

My Trip to Hamilton by Savannah R. Smith

The Thingaling by Emma Zolynski

Blowing Down by Abraham Lemon

Hope by Charlotte Kassler

Faith Johnson wins Talent Search

Faith Johnson came out on top against five other singers at the Talent Search on April 29 at the Helena Middle School Auditorium.

Her musical selections, “Hopelessly Devoted” and “Blue Moon of Kentucky” helped propel her to the top spot in the contest, which is sponsored by Helena’s Xpress Singers.

The “Blue Moon of Kentucky” performance, in particular, showed off Johnson’s personality, showmanship, and voice quality and accuracy, event organizers said. This song was suggested to her by Faith’s mother, Barb Johnson.

Johnson, who is a Junior at Capital High School, plays the bass guitar and sings in the Living Hope Fellowship’s musical worship team, and also in Capital High’s Saturdays Children’s chorus.

Johnson said she will put her $1,000 cash prize it in her “car fund”, hoping to eventually buy a vehicle. Other plans include a possibility of two years at Helena College, studying pre-criminal law.

Other contestants in the Talent Search, which is open to 15-21-year-old singers, were: Lily Box, Jillian Rispens, Gabriella Radley, Logan Wilkins, and Hezekiah Rowland. Gabriella, Logan and Hezekiah made it to the final round and, as non-winners, each received a $250 cash prize.

Library has NASA-themed fun

The Lewis & Clark Library is having an evening of Science Fun featuring NASA-themed presentation and activities.

Montana Learning Center's Ryan Hannahoe will share fun facts about NASA and the current Artemis mission on 6:30 p.m. May 4.

Participants will get to see real moon rocks, a meteor fragment, and take part in a presentation on the current NASA Artemis mission.

Family Science Night: NASA is geared toward students in grades 3-7 and their families. Space is limited, so registration is required: https://lclibrary.libcal.com/event/10661029.

For more information on the MLC, visit: https://montanalearning.org.

Wine event to aid military museum

The Montana Military Museum's 24th annual Wine Fair is 6-10 p.m. May 5 at the Helena Civic Center.

This is the annual fundraiser in support of the non-profit Montana Military Museum, located on historic Fort William Henry Harrison, 5 miles west of Helena.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Ticket can be purchased at Leslie’s Hallmark Stores (1609 11th and 3321 N. Montana Ave.); M-T Glass Liquor Store, 1609 11th St.; Island Liquor, 1225 E. Custer Ave.; East Helena, Liquor 109 S. Lane, East Helena; Rocky Mountain Liquor 1500 Cedar St.; Headwater Craft House, 2125 N. Last Chance Gulch and at the Montana Military Museum, Fort Harrison.

Tickets are also available on 406tix.com, and from Wine Fair Committee members. Wine/Beer tasting tokens are $1 at the door. For more information call 406-235-0290, 406-458-9847 or send a text to 406-324-3550.

Bird Day events at Spring Meadow

This year’s celebration of World Migratory Bird Day will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at Spring Meadow State Park.

Highlighted activities this year include: Live Raptor Show, Guided Bird Hikes, Geo-Birding, Bird House Building, Cookie Decorating, Bird Crafts, Scavenger Hunt and Face Painting.

World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated at more than 700 locations from Argentina to Canada.

Helena-area partners working with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest include Montana Discovery Foundation, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks – Montana WILD, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Prickly Pear Land Trust, Lake Helena Watershed Group, Birds & Beasleys, and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Note: These were the only two listings available at press time

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, PG-13

Book Club: The Next Chapter, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Beau is Afraid, R

Showing Up, R