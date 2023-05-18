Film

Former Clancy man's film shown at The Myrna

Independent filmmaker and former Clancy resident Robert Shupe will be screening his second feature film, “Handshake,” 7 p.m. May 18 at the Myrna Loy.

Tickets are $10.

Shupe will attend and answer questions after the movie.

The film was produced locally and features recognizable locations and actors such as Tim Holmes and Mokey McNeilly.

The plot involves two strangers devising a bizarre plan to solve their financial problems after a chance encounter in the Montana wilderness.

Go to https://themyrnaloy.com/happenings/handshake/ for more information.

Shupe was a projectionist at The Myrna Loy his senior year of high school. The film has been playing at festivals nationwide over the last year and has won more than 10 awards.

Art

Upcoming exhibitions at the Holter

The Odyssey of Montana’s Thomas Francis Meagher

By Stephen Glueckert

May 19 – July 1

Bair Gallery

To describe Meagher’s life-journey as an odyssey is not an exaggeration. Like the legendary Odysseus, he was blown by the winds of war and fate to the four corners of the earth. As you spend time with Stephen Glueckert’s expressive oil pastel drawings you will feel the danger, energy, and emotion of Meagher’s odyssey.

Opening Reception:

Friday, May 19th from 6 – 8 p.m.

Workshop:

Storytelling Through Drawing with Stephen Glueckert:

Saturday, May 20th from 10 am – 12 p.m.

Cost: $45 ($40 for members)

Guest Performance:

Neal Lewing of the Port Polson Players Theatre presents Meagher of the Sword – an exploration of the Thomas Meagher story featuring folklore, music, and Meagher’s words.

Saturday May 20th from 5 – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free Will Offering

Guided Exhibit Tour:

Historian Michael O’Connor of the Ancient Order of Hibernians

Saturday, June 17 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Cost: Free Will Offering

4-H Photography Project: Growth

Lewis & Clark County Photography Students

May 26th – June 18th

Nicholson Gallery

This annual community exhibit features work by local 4-H photography students, exploring their community and the world of 4-h from behind the lens of a camera. Working under the guidance of an established photographer, these students learn the both the technical and artistic aspects of photography.

Mathscaper

Rob Leonard, Alex Camara, and Tyler Martin

May 26 – July 23

Millikan Gallery

In this series, Mathscaper has expressed the beauty of complex plane dynamics visually through machining in wood and metal, illustrating and mirroring fractals in stunning works using wood, metal, and light. Mathscaper mirrors nature in illustrating mathematically perfect spirals that become infinitely smaller, linking chaos, art, and our understanding of numbers themselves in this symbiotic and graceful exhibit.

Opening Reception:

Friday, May 26th from 6-8 p.m.

Artists Talk: 6:30 p.m.

Current Exhibitions:

Across the Divide

Semi-Annual expo of work by faculty artists from colleges across Montana

April 14th – July 29th

Baucus Gallery

In this semi-annual exhibit, the Holter partners with colleges across Montana to celebrate the Arts in Education, highlighting and celebrating exemplary artists across the state devoted to cultivating their personal art practices.

Children’s spring art show coming up

Art instructor Sharon Hultin’s 2023 Annual Children’s Spring Art Show will be 4-7 p.m. May 22, at First Lutheran Church, 2231 E. Broadway.

Admission is free and the public may attend.

Clay arts guild having its spring sale

The Helena Clay Arts Guild is hosting a Spring Sale, featuring unique pottery from many different artists.

The sale continues May 19-21 from noon to 6 p.m. at 3025 Bozeman Ave. The pottery will be displayed inside the kiln shed on the south side of the building. The sale features garden planters, yard art and a variety of other springtime treasures.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Visit Helena Clay Arts Guild on Facebook or clayartsguildofhelena.com for more information.

Artist Amplified event at Bray

Join us at The Bray as Missoula artists, educators, and entrepreneurs Kelli Sinner and Chris Alveshere share insight into their individual practices and shared endeavor; Montana Workroom.

The free event is 6:30 – 8 p.m. May 18 at the Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement, 2915 Country Club Ave. The public may attend.

Online streaming is available.

The newly revamped Artist Amplified lecture and demonstration series is designed to allow artists and art enthusiasts to share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public.

Theater

4 summer courses at Helena Avenue Theatre

Take an inspiring class in a cool, comfortable place at the Helena Avenue Theatre.

Participants will get hands-on training in live theatre. Whether you want to be on stage, or behind the scenes, there are affordable courses taught by talented instructors. For ages 16 and up, courses are in acting skills; stage directing and creative writing. No experience necessary.

For course descriptions, instructor bios and registration information, go to www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Courses are:

Get into the act: Bailey Osborne, instructor

4 sessions: June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm (Mondays)

The actor in character: Bruce Hall, instructor

4 sessions: June 27, July 11, 18, 25, 2023: 6:30 – 8:30 pm (Tuesdays)

Write Now!: Pamela Jamruszka Mencher, instructor

4 sessions: June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023 6:30 – 8:30 pm: (Tuesdays)

Directing for live theatre: Pamela Jamruszka Mencher, instructor

4 sessions: July 10, 17, 24, 31, 2023: 6:30 – 8:30 pm: (Mondays)

The Helena Avenue Theatre is the home of the Montana Playwrights Network, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

Grandstreet to hold adult theater ed class

Grandstreet Theatre is launching its spring Adult Theatre Education Classes. These classes help aspiring performers and enthusiasts to hone their skills and learn all aspects of production.

The Spring Adult Theatre Education Classes will offer four options, including Audition Techniques, Beginning Tap, Musical Theatre, and Production. With experienced and talented instructors, participants will receive top-notch instruction in a fun and supportive environment.

Classes will begin on May 22, and will be held at Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 N. Fuller Ave. Students can register online. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

For more information, visit https://www.grandstreettheatre.com/education/adult-classes/.

Contact: Marianne Adams, director of education, 406-442-4270 marianne@grandstreettheatre.com

Dancers to perform 'Charlotte's Web'

The dancers of Allegro School of Dance invite you to join them as they present the timeless classic “Charlotte’s Web” at the Helena Middle School auditorium at 2 and 7 p.m. May 20.

Wilbur will be played by Mylah Lee with Charlotte being played by Alora Currie. Fern will be played by Lindsay Snarr and Tempelton by Ellie Freeman. This performance will be perfect for the whole family

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s performance will benefit “The Angel Fund”

Tickets can be purchased at the door on performance day or at Allegro School of dance.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military. Children under 3 are free.

Call Beth at 443-1231 with any questions.

Cohesion Dance presents "Montana Roots"

A visceral, playful and touching performance of dance, poetry, and music with 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Hannah Grace and a diverse local cast. At Cohesion's Backstage Theatre, 1020 Argyle St, Helena, MT 59601.

Friday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. (Q&A to follow)

Saturday, May 20, 3:30 p.m. (sign language interpretation, Q&A to follow)

Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m.

Community

Helena Chamber Singers return after 3 years

The Helena Chamber Singers will be presenting their first concerts in three years at 4 p.m. May 21 and 7:30 p.m. May 23.

The Helena Chamber Singers is a choral group formed in September of 1999 by Steve Michelson and has been giving two concerts in December and two concerts in May ever since.

The concert is “Songs of America,” and will feature music that is unique to this country, including Negro Spirituals, folk songs, Broadway musical selections by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Meredith Wilson, Jerry Herman and others, patriotic songs and a jazz trio. The May 21 concert will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church at 800 S. Oakes & Winnie.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Note: This was the only listing available at press time

Fast X, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Blackberry, R

Polite Society, PG-13