Film

Former Clancy man's film shown at The Myrna

Independent filmmaker and former Clancy resident Robert Shupe will be screening his second feature film, “Handshake,” 7 p.m. May 18 at the Myrna Loy.

Tickets are $10.

Shupe will attend and answer questions after the movie.

The film was produced locally and features recognizable locations and actors such as Tim Holmes and Mokey McNeilly.

The plot involves two strangers devising a bizarre plan to solve their financial problems after a chance encounter in the Montana wilderness.

Go to https://themyrnaloy.com/happenings/handshake/ for more information.

Shupe was a projectionist at The Myrna Loy his senior year of high school. The film has been playing at festivals nationwide over the last year and has won more than 10 awards.

Art

Work of Carroll Jenkins at Queen City Framing

Montana artist Carroll Jenkins will be featured at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies during May.

His show "Memories and Moments" is a collection of large-scale abstract paintings inspired by places he's traveled and memories of sights he has seen.

There will be an opening reception for "Moments & Memories" 5-7 p.m. May 11 at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave. Refreshments will be served.

Jenkins is a self-taught painter of abstracts and landscapes in acrylics, oils and cattle markers. He started painting after a military service in the '60s for meditation and to help pay for college.

"I sold paintings on the streets of Los Angeles, mostly on the Sunset Strip," Jenkins said, adding he painted occasionally while in private practice in Helena as a psychotherapist.

Jenkin finds painting to be a form of meditation and relaxation, sometimes painting in silence but also with music and occasionally with movement.

Jenkins show will be at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 406-442-2760 for more information.

New display opens at Refuge Gallery

“Closer Together” is on display at Refuge Gallery, 101 Basin St., through June 24.

The exhibit features the work of Indigenous youth from Lame Deer School on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

This collection of work reflects on the process of building relationships between strangers and community through collaborations that encourage student voice. Student artists from Lame Deer junior high and high school will be present along with their visual arts teacher Susan Wolfe.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit montanaartistrefuge.com.

The Montana Artists Refuge was created by a community of professional artists and is designed for people who come in a spirit of exploration. Since its inception in 1993, artists from 24 states and four nations have stayed at the refuge.

Clay arts guild having its spring sale

The Helena Clay Arts Guild is hosting a Spring Sale, featuring unique pottery from many different artists.

The sale is May 12-14 and May 19-21 and open noon to 6 p.m. at 3025 Bozeman Ave. The pottery will be displayed inside the kiln shed on the south side of the building. The sale features garden planters, yard art and a variety of other springtime treasures.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Visit Helena Clay Arts Guild on Facebook or clayartsguildofhelena.com for more information.

Artist Amplified event at Bray

Join us at The Bray as Missoula artists, educators, and entrepreneurs Kelli Sinner and Chris Alveshere share insight into their individual practices and shared endeavor; Montana Workroom.

The free event is 6:30 – 8 p.m. May 18 at the Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement, 2915 Country Club Ave. The public may attend.

Online streaming is available.

The newly revamped Artist Amplified lecture and demonstration series is designed to allow artists and art enthusiasts to share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public.

Theater

4 summer courses at Helena Avenue Theatre

Take an inspiring class in a cool, comfortable place at the Helena Avenue Theatre.

Participants will get hands-on training in live theatre. Whether you want to be on stage, or behind the scenes, there are affordable courses taught by talented instructors. For ages 16 and up, courses are in acting skills; stage directing and creative writing. No experience necessary.

For course descriptions, instructor bios and registration information, go to www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Courses are:

Get into the act: Bailey Osborne, instructor

4 sessions: June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm (Mondays)

The actor in character: Bruce Hall, instructor

4 sessions: June 27, July 11, 18, 25, 2023: 6:30 – 8:30 pm (Tuesdays)

Write Now!: Pamela Jamruszka Mencher, instructor

4 sessions: June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023 6:30 – 8:30 pm: (Tuesdays)

Directing for live theatre: Pamela Jamruszka Mencher, instructor

4 sessions: July 10, 17, 24, 31, 2023: 6:30 – 8:30 pm: (Mondays)

The Helena Avenue Theatre is the home of the Montana Playwrights Network, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

Dancers to perform 'Charlotte's Web' (photo)

The dancers of Allegro School of Dance invite you to join them as they present the timeless classic “Charlotte’s Web” at the Helena Middle School auditorium at 2 and 7 p.m. May 20.

Wilbur will be played by Mylah Lee with Charlotte being played by Alora Currie. Fern will be played by Lindsay Snarr and Tempelton by Ellie Freeman. This performance will be perfect for the whole family

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s performance will benefit “The Angel Fund”

Tickets can be purchased at the door on performance day or at Allegro School of dance.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military. Children under 3 are free.

Call Beth at 443-1231 with any questions.

See 'The Realistic Joneses'

The award-winning play "The Realistic Joneses" by Will Eno opening 7:30 p.m. May 11-13 at Helena Avenue Theatre, in a production by Helena’s newest theater company, Raven’s Feather Productions.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 students, www.ravensfeather.org/tickets. The theater is at 1319 Helena Ave.

The play opens when the new neighbors, John and Pony Jones (Allan Miller and Kelly Clavin-Keim) just happen to be bumping into trash cans in the alley behind Bob and Jennifer Joneses’ yard, where that couple (played by Mike Casey and Elaine Spino) is having an awkward nonconversation.

Community

Author to appear at Helena Civic Center

Author Shelby Van Pelt will be speaking 7 p.m. May 16 at the Helena Civic Center.

Her debut novel, published in 2022, is “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

The novel is about a widow’s unlikely friendship with a giant Pacific octopus reluctantly residing at the local aquarium—and the truths she finally uncovers about her son’s disappearance 30 years ago.

The event is free and sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation.

Montana Book Co. will also be selling her books the night of the event.

Van Pelt was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and now lives in the Chicago area with her husband and two children.

Music teachers flapjack fundraiser

The Helena Music Teachers Association will have a pancake breakfast and silent auction 8:30-11 a.m. May 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave.

Proceeds will be used for scholarship funding.

It’s $8 for adults and $6 age 10 and under.

The breakfast includes performances with music students.

Time to 'Learn about beef'

Cole Mannix, Montana rancher and founder of Old Salt Co-op, will present “Learn about Beef” as part of the Montana Harvest of the Month series on 3:30 p.m. May 17, at the Lewis and Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch.

May’s focus for Montana Harvest of the Month is Beef and Bison.

Founded in 2020, Old Salt Co-op is a Montana rancher-owned meat company aiming to connect with people who care about the health of the landscape and who want high quality meats for their families.

Old Salt Co-op also own the livestock slaughter and processing, as well as two restaurants in the Helena area.

Cole is part of a family that has ranched together near Helmville since 1882. He lives in Helena with spouse Eileen Brennan, and sons Finn and Charlie.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Note: These were the only two listings available at press time

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, PG-13

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, PG

Book Club: The Next Chapter, PG-13

Evil Dead Rise, R

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., PG-13

Hypnotic, R

Sisu, R

Love Again, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Beau is Afraid, R

Polite Society, PG-13