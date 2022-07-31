Annual Red Ants Pants gathering is as much a reunion as a music festival

One year at the annual Red Ants Pants music festival, Lindsay Aun said her friend’s young daughter disappeared.

Aun and her friends were searching all over the campsite looking for her. To their surprise, and relief, she rode up on a four-wheeler with one of the event’s volunteers. They were all relieved, Aun said, and the volunteers were kind.

In fact, everyone at Red Ants Pants is kind, she said. That’s why Aun, a teacher, has made the drive from her hometown in Livingston to White Sulphur Springs and attended the music festival four times over the last decade.

“Every year, everyone’s always super kind and fun,” Aun said.

In its 11th year, the Red Ants Pants music festival draws a crowd to White Sulphur Springs for a weekend of music. Held on the Jackson Ranch, just a short drive outside the small town, vendors, attendees and volunteers come out to participate.

The ranch is surrounded by mountain views on each side. A campground pops up in a nearby cow pasture each year too, where many festival attendees stay. The campground is divided into a loud side, nearer to the main stage, and a quiet side. Festival-goers range as much in age as where they come from. In the past the event has brought in upwards of 18,000 people.

This year’s headliners included acts like Grace Potter, a Grammy-nominated artist, country singer Corb Lund and soul band JJ Grey & Mofro. A side stage also features smaller bands and activities, like a beard and moustache competition. One of the bands from the side stage each year is voted on by fans for the chance to appear on the main stage the following year. This year, Billings band Counting Coup played the big stage after their knockout performance on the side stage last year.

The profits from the event go toward the Red Ants Pants Foundation. The foundation’s mission, according to its website, is “to develop and expand leadership roles for women. To preserve and support working family farms and ranches. To enrich and promote rural communities.”

But more than just music, repeat festivalgoers say the event promotes a sense of friendship and community they look forward to each year.

Debbi Starr came from Helena, and this year was the first time she brought her daughter-in-law and grandson. But Starr has returned to the festival every single year.

She doesn’t remember how she heard about it, but loves the kind of music at the event, mostly folk and alt-country, watching the competitions and finding new artists.

More than that though, Starr also likes to reunite each year with people she hasn’t seen in a long time.

“There’s lots of great people here,” Starr said.

Jim Burkholder, another Helenan, said he’s attended nine Red Ants Pants music festivals. Like Starr, he loves discovering new music.

But Burkholder also said he enjoys the campground and seeing all the friends who come to join each year.

“It’s like a four-day party,” Burkholder said.

Tera Ryan, of Butte, said this year’s festival is the seventh she’s attended. Each year, her family camps with friends of friends they met at the festival years ago.

Ryan said her daughter looks forward to Red Ants Pants and the chance to see her friends in White Sulphur Springs each summer.

“It’s kind of like seeing your cousins,” Ryan said. “You don’t get to see them all the time, but you’re always so excited when you do.”

The 2022 event also featured a kids tent, with activities ranging from face painting to a petting zoo organized by Meagher County 4-H. And, while music played late into the night, kids ran around in the back of the field, catching grasshoppers and playing games.

But Ryan said it’s not just seeing friends that keeps her coming back. In fact, one of her favorite parts every year happens after the sun’s gone down and the bands stop playing.

In the loud side of the campground, people continue to enjoy music late into the night. Some of the side stage bands, along with campers who’ve brought their instruments, play outside their tents and campers.

Jon Kolb, who’s attended the festival from Helena for the last three years, described people walking through his campground playing the ukulele late at night. He said it’s always fun to meet people who come from all different walks of life.

Ryan said late at night, the musicians just sit and play “every song they know."

“The music draws you into this spontaneous awesomeness,” Ryan said. “It’s kind of like the best part. It’s all really the best part!”