Alex rows her way to the finish, hands and soul bruised

The Novice

The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: A-

Women directors are telling stories through the female gaze and the human gaze, rather than the male gaze. We’re viewing lives through a different lens, a cinematic palette with a multitude of new and nuanced colors.

“The Novice” is a story about a woman who loves women, competing against women, coached by a woman from a script written and directed by a woman. The most prominent male figure is an assistant rowing coach who takes orders from his boss: a woman.

“The Novice” is a portrait of an intense lady rower on the rise, paying an excruciating personal price.

The story is based on the life of writer/director Lauren Hadaway who herself admits to being an intense young rower whose former teammates affectionately described as intense, bordering on “psychotic.”

Alex is a first year physics major at an elite school. She admits science doesn’t come easy, so she studies long hours and triple checks every test question.

Not content with classroom success, Alex joins the rowing team without prior experience. She sets extreme goals here, too – to reach the varsity boat as a first-year rower.

Many sports films dissolve into predictable stories of athletes evolving from flabby reserves to ripped champions.

But “The Novice” digs deeper. We follow a driven lady on a self-destructive quest for success. She’s warned by everyone to “relax,” but she takes all such advice as motivation to double her determination.

The most visible symbols of her obsession are her blood-scarred hands, worn down through rowing – on the water, on the machines. Her hands are reminiscent of the tortured feet of ballerinas, in dance films.

But the damage inside her body is greater. Her soul is hardening. Her teammates bristle at her steel determination, and back away. She’s admired, but not loved.

When the coach signals Alex to take to a prized seat in the top boat, she literally crawls over other rowers to take her spot. Perhaps Alex should be careful who she elbows on her way up, lest they return the favor on her way back down.

“The Novice” paints a disturbing portrait of competition and ambition through the eyes of women. The portrait is not flattering, including back-stabbing and cutthroat battles.

Hadaway, who admits she’s always been intense in her own life, scripts a cautionary warning to women warriors –to care for the wounds of ascension.

The ending is thought-provoking with Alex seemingly choosing to reclaim her soul and her health.

The soundtrack includes Brenda Lee’s plaintive ballad “I’m Sorry,” which reflects Alex’s growing awareness that her success came at too high a price.

At one point, a friend cautioned Alice “to keep her head in the boat.”

Hadaway clearly wants to inspire women to claim their dreams, but she’s also cautioning ladies to monitor their journey, so they don’t self-destruct on their way to the top.

