Ah, childhood: Playing with demon dolls

Brahms: The Boy II
At the Cinemark. Last showing is Thursday
(PG-13)
Grade: C+
What’s with demon dolls, anyway?
Seems like we have a whole genre of cinema devoted to terrible toys that terrify tots. I suppose it’s just an extension of dark fairy tales which spin dark stories for young kids. “Oh, grandmother, what big eyes you have.”
Stephen King learned long ago that centering a story around primitive fears and putting kids in danger was a sure-fire way to sell books. We all have childhood nightmares swimming around in our brains, waiting to be reawakened by a creepy story.
Trying to remember if I have any such early nightmares? I did walk in my sleep, and once put my feet in the drawers and crawled onto a dresser at night during a dream.
And, yes, I had a doll. His name was Bobby. My mom kept my “Bobby doll” as a treasure long after I left for college. Bobby, however, was friendly. He had no demonic spirits. He did look a little frightening 30 years later, when I found him in a box of keepsakes after Mom died – but that was just the weathering of time, not the presence of Damien.
My Bobby doll was comforting, not upsetting.
Not so Brahms, the doll that Jude digs up in the woods near his new rural home in the countryside. Brahms is a creepy little doll whose eyes seem to follow people. At times he even seems to have telepathic powers.
Or, perhaps, his powers are all figments in our mind?
That was the premise of the original, “The Boy,” which told a chilling story of a disturbed boy who projected his own mental illness upon his doll – while hiding in walls, at one point, I believe. For once, a horror film had some realistic boundaries, choosing to explore mental illness without a culminating finale with an ax or a machete, although there was some gratuitous violence in the original, as I recall.
This time, however, subtlety is eschewed in favor of good old fashioned slash-and-trash horror, including some carefully timed jump-scares. The first jump-scare is at 40 minutes, if you wish to time your bathroom break.
“The Boy” managed to please critics despite being a bad-doll movie. Its strength was its restraint: the horror was internal, with the supernatural intrigue used as a red herring, a MacGuffin. Ultimately, we discover the plot was an elaborate misdirection play, designed to keep us watching the magicians left hand while his right hand plucks our wallet.
In such films, we tip our queen and congratulate the director/writer for outplaying us. We also acknowledge the courage of a director to take the high road in exploring deeper themes – like mental illness – rather than just having blood drip off the screen and messing up the cinema carpets. The Cinemark crew doesn’t deserve that: they are nice folk, working a lot for a little.
But in “Brahms” there’s no such restraint or subtlety, and minimal exploration of psychological themes. At the start, however, there’s hope. The parents are trying to help their son who is becoming more isolated and distant – the inevitable teen withdrawal.
The family moves to a quiet rural setting, in part to find peace for the boy. But, of course, wherever we go, there we are – and the problems don’t resolve.
And when the boy digs up the doll in the woods, he becomes almost possessed.
Once the film crosses the line from exploring adolescent angst to serving up scares, the film descends into a formula horror film. “Brahms” may not be pretty good, but it is pretty, with good camera work and some fine performances including the mom, played by Katie Holmes.
Ultimately, the script sells us short, whereas the original allowed us to be wiser and more cunning as we watched a dark mystery unfold.
And a closing apology to Johannes Brahms, who didn’t deserve this.