Ah, childhood: Playing with demon dolls

Not so Brahms, the doll that Jude digs up in the woods near his new rural home in the countryside. Brahms is a creepy little doll whose eyes seem to follow people. At times he even seems to have telepathic powers.

Or, perhaps, his powers are all figments in our mind?

That was the premise of the original, “The Boy,” which told a chilling story of a disturbed boy who projected his own mental illness upon his doll – while hiding in walls, at one point, I believe. For once, a horror film had some realistic boundaries, choosing to explore mental illness without a culminating finale with an ax or a machete, although there was some gratuitous violence in the original, as I recall.

This time, however, subtlety is eschewed in favor of good old fashioned slash-and-trash horror, including some carefully timed jump-scares. The first jump-scare is at 40 minutes, if you wish to time your bathroom break.

“The Boy” managed to please critics despite being a bad-doll movie. Its strength was its restraint: the horror was internal, with the supernatural intrigue used as a red herring, a MacGuffin. Ultimately, we discover the plot was an elaborate misdirection play, designed to keep us watching the magicians left hand while his right hand plucks our wallet.