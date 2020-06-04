A smoldering romance in the depths of a Russian winter

Yuri can’t be canonized for adultery, but Julie Christie certainly makes his lapse seem forgivable.

The winter scenes in an abandoned snowbound estate are lovely, too. (These winter scenes were shot in summer, with the cast sweating under Russian fur. Now you know.)

Yuri gets up in the middle of the winter nights to write the Lara poems, inspired, I’m sure, by Maurice Jarre’s score. The frigid nights at his desk bring out all his gifts. He becomes a beloved Russian poet.

Yuri unselfishly sends Lara away with the evil Komarovsky to give her protection from soldiers who are searching for her because she was married to a leader of the Revolution. Yuri runs to an upstairs window to watch her carriage disappear over the horizon.

He will search for Lara, and, near the end, sees her walking on a street. He rushes to catch her and dies of a heart attack, without her knowing. Yuri lost both women he loved, and dies on the street, alone.

Go ahead, tell me that’s sentimental melodrama and I’ll tell you, ah yes, but it’s a gift. I let go of reality more than three hours ago.