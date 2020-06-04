A smoldering romance in the depths of a Russian winter

Doctor Zhivago
Amazon Prime, Netflix DVD
(PG-13)
Grade: A
By my count I may have seen 5,000 movies in my lifetime – starting with my years in a projection booth with my dad, ending with 44 years as a critic.
People love to ask me, “So what’s the best movie you’ve ever seen?”
My answer is usually the same. I’m not sure what the best movie might be, there are many.
But I know which film I loved most, and have watched again and again over the years: David Lean’s “Doctor Zhivago,” released in 1965 – the year I met Sue, coincidentally.
I could put on my professor’s tweed and provide scholarly reasons why I love “Zhivago.”
Or, I could be honest, and admit that helping Omar Sharif, 33, choose between Geraldine Chapin, 21, and Julie Christie, 25, is the sweetest agony I’ve ever experienced on screen.
I was swept into this love story with the force of a Russian winter. I watched it again and cried on cue each time Yuri said goodbye to Lara – whether she’s riding off in a buggy with evil Rod Steiger, or walking ahead of him on the street as he dies of a heart attack trying to catch her.
The tale begins and ends with a balalaika, a triangular Russian folk instrument.
Young Yuri Zhivago’s mother made the balalaika sing. When his mom dies, Yuri treasures her instrument as a way to keep his mom alive.
The balalaika returns in the final scene, when Yuri’s half-brother, a KGB officer, interviews Tanya, a girl he believes may be the daughter of Yuri. Tanya, abandoned in childhood, can only vaguely recall her parents.
But Tanya carries her spiritual DNA in her satchel – a balalaika.
When the officer discovers that she taught herself to play, his only response is one of my favorite lines in all of cinema: “Ah, then, it’s a gift.”
He knows now he has found his niece – whose parents must be Yuri and Lara. He suspects her “gifts” go well beyond music – her soul will keep Yuri and Lara alive. We suspect she will, like her dad, write poems some winter day.
I get chills just recalling Rita Tushingham’s short, tender portrayal of a daughter learning she has a poet for a dad, a nurse for a mom.
Lara was a nurse who worked beside Yuri during WWI. Lara steals Yuri’s heart even though he was happily married to Tonya, who he’d known since childhood.
Yuri resists falling in love, even tries to end the affair. His letters home during the war mention Lara a little too lovingly, and Tonya senses the growing distance.
Yuri can’t be canonized for adultery, but Julie Christie certainly makes his lapse seem forgivable.
The winter scenes in an abandoned snowbound estate are lovely, too. (These winter scenes were shot in summer, with the cast sweating under Russian fur. Now you know.)
Yuri gets up in the middle of the winter nights to write the Lara poems, inspired, I’m sure, by Maurice Jarre’s score. The frigid nights at his desk bring out all his gifts. He becomes a beloved Russian poet.
Yuri unselfishly sends Lara away with the evil Komarovsky to give her protection from soldiers who are searching for her because she was married to a leader of the Revolution. Yuri runs to an upstairs window to watch her carriage disappear over the horizon.
He will search for Lara, and, near the end, sees her walking on a street. He rushes to catch her and dies of a heart attack, without her knowing. Yuri lost both women he loved, and dies on the street, alone.
Go ahead, tell me that’s sentimental melodrama and I’ll tell you, ah yes, but it’s a gift. I let go of reality more than three hours ago.
Finally, I can’t talk about Zhivago without a bit of David Lean worship. “Lawrence of Arabia” was his masterpiece, but “Zhivago” was his most passionate achievement.
The epic has a gorgeous score by Maurice Jarre and Oscar-winning cinematography. The “supporting” cast includes Alec Guinness! The script takes us through a brutal chapter in Russian history and humanizes the people suffering. The film was criticized for romanticizing a brutal period of Russian history, but I felt the suffering was vivid – culminating in Yuri’s lonely death.
We go to movies hoping we will be swept away into places we’ve never seen with people we’d love to meet. I can have a lawyer’s analytic brain at times, but during my 200 minutes in Russian winter I simply suspended disbelief and let my heart go wherever Lean, Yuri and Lara wanted to take me.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!