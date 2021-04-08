A season of forgetting: The lion roars in winter

Initially, we cannot tell which version true – and that’s the point.

Anthony cannot discern reality anymore, so we will join him in that cloudy state.

Which means that Anne will be our caretaker, as well as her dad’s. At first I found this narrative device unsettling, annoying. But in time, I found it ingenious and revealing.

Dad’s journey is disorienting and confusing for him, for us.

As we begin, Anne is trying to find a new caretaker to look after her dad. He treats them terribly. They quit.

“I don’t need help from anyone,” he says, defiantly. “And I’m not leaving my flat.”

Truth is, he’s already left home. He’s living with his daughter so she can look after him.

Dad lost a daughter years ago, but he still talks as if she’s alive. In one nightmare, he wakes up hearing Lucy calling him from her hospital bed. He gets up to try to find her.

Anne’s husband has lost patience with his father-in-law. He jealously resents Anne’s role as caretaker.

“How much longer?” he asks her, sharply.