A quiet film about disability that’s not tone deaf

CODA, the acronym for “Children of Deaf Adults,” is a feel-good movie with a conscience.

On the surface sits teen comfort food: A coming of age story about an appealing loner, a high school girl who falls in love with music while simultaneously falling for a cute boy. She’s mentored by a quirky high school music teacher -- shades of “Mr. Holland’s Opus” -- who encourages her to apply to a top music program for college.

But college isn’t easy to embrace, because Ruby is the daughter of deaf parents who depend on her to be the ears of the family. The family owns a fishing boat in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and boating regulations require boats to have a hearing-abled person aboard all working boats, to communicate by radio in emergencies, for example.

The opening scene shows Ruby aboard, singing, while she flings fish from net to hold. Her mom, dad and brother are all deaf – each played by a deaf actor. That sensitive casting has earned high praise from the deaf community.

“When you get that casting right, then the ASL (sign language) is right,” said one writer, who focuses on issues of disability.

Marlee Matlin, herself deaf who won an Oscar for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1986, plays Ruby’s mom. Matlin insisted that the deaf play the deaf in “CODA,” and she prevailed.

Beneath the affable teen romance, lie deeper layers. Ruby’s parents are free of stereotypes usually draped over characters with disabilities.

Ruby’s dad is a blue collar fisherman with an off-color sense of humor. He and Ruby’s mom talk openly about sex – not hiding their own passionate marriage. They give Ruby amusing and embarrassing lectures about safe sex.

One moment is exquisite, as Ruby asks her mom a very hard question.

“Did you ever wish I was deaf?”

Mom pauses before answering. We can see her summoning the strength to answer honestly.

“I prayed you would be deaf,” she says, softly. “When they told me you were hearing, my heart sank.”

Mom pauses, continues.

“I was worried we wouldn’t be able to connect. I thought I would fail you – that being deaf would make me a bad mom.”

Ruby, who has been a typical bratty adolescent at times, melts.

“You weren’t a bad mom for being deaf,” she smirks. “You were a bad mom for so many other reasons.”

Ruby puts her head on Mom’s lap, and Mom runs her fingers through her daughter’s hair.

Such a loving, touching moment.

Ruby’s choir has a concert, which her dad can’t hear. So, sitting on the tailgate of the family truck, she sings her song for him. He touches her vocal cords, watches her lips – and cries.

Moments like that lift “CODA” above most teen romances and most films about disability.

This script has its values on straight, treating people with disabilities with respect, tenderness, spice.

