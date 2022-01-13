A professor’s regret after putting mind above motherhood

The Lost Daughter

Streaming on Netflix

(R)

Grade: A

Back in the ’70s, Sue would knit while I drove the 155 miles to from Houston to Austin. I always tried to see all Oscar movies before awards night. Austin sometimes had Indie hits in their Bijou. Road trip!

The violinist was a good sport, so long as I would come along for music nights – like the time we saw the Houston Grand Opera perform Scott Joplin’s Treemonisha in Miller Park. A brilliant rainbow of petticoats, marching onward! Simply glorious.

Well, it’s January. No need to drive – time to stream Oscar contenders.

First stop: “The Lost Daughter,” a contender for Best Picture, and a lock for Olivia Colman to earn her third Best Actress nomination – and, perhaps, her second Oscar. Jessie Buckley deserves Supporting Actress recognition. She’s brilliant, too.

“Lost Daughter” is about women who regret becoming mothers -- a rich, layered character study. The film is directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal, herself the mother of two daughters, 15 and 9.

I fell in love with “Lost Daughter” in the peaceful opening scenes. Leda, a 48-year-old professor seeking renewal, walks slowly across a Greek beach. She floats quietly in blue Mediterranean waters.

Gyllenhaal understands that deep thoughts are shy, only surfacing when coaxed gently in quiet times.

The interior tale emerges as Leda sits in a beach chair watching an impatient young mother struggle to control her curious 3-year-old, Elena. When the girl wanders off, out of sight, the mom becomes hysterical.

Leda finds the girl safe, exploring hidden coves. Hand in hand, Leda walks Elena back to Mom.

This short encounter with the lost daughter triggers Leda’s guilt about raising her own girls.

At this point we flashback to younger Leda, a married grad student, intensely pursuing her doctorate while two girls run under foot – disturbing Mom’s footnotes.

A telling moment: Leda is buried in her manuscript, earbuds blocking the world. Her husband, busy on a phone call, asks Leda to attend to a sister quarrel developing in the next room.

Leda shakes him off with an annoyed look that says, “Can’t you see I’m busy?” But he persists with a look of his own that says, “They are our daughters!”

Miffed, Leda marches into the room and sharply tells the girls to behave. “Can’t you even give me a few minutes?” she says.

Clearly, for Leda, scholarship came before mothership.

Frustration fueled Leda’s abrupt decision to walk away. The brilliant scholar sought out a quiet study corner, free of kid noises.

Three years later she returned, but those wounds never healed. Leda, now divorced, is a distant mom. She’s still not very maternal, and she harbors festering guilt.

As a college teacher myself, the portrait of the mother as a young scholar touched me on many levels.

Fulfillment can only arrive when mind, heart and spirit are in balance.

But academic life, with its relentless competitive demands, sometimes drives both students and teachers into a single-focused lives where the absorbed mind may crowd out the heart and spirit.

I watch sadly when sleepless pre-med students agonize over every B-plus, convinced that a day-late paper might cancel their dreams forever.

Even those who win the academic game do not stop striving. By now they are driven academics, bowing down to the God of peer-reviewed journals.

What may emerge is a respected scholar, teaching at a fine school, whose heart and spirit are undernourished from decades of winning mind games.

I’m exaggerating the scenario, but the tragedy is real. Single-focused lives inevitably involve sacrifices that may come knocking some quiet day on a Greek beach.

That’s where Leda finds herself, her vacation interrupted by a painful reexamination of her life.

Leda’s two-parts brilliant, three-parts lonely.

Both Colman, as the mid-life professor, and Buckley, as the rising scholar, unpack sides of academic life rarely captured on film.

The underlying story of a mom’s buyer’s remorse is compelling, in its own right.

As the Mediterranean tide withdraws and Leda prepares to leave, we wonder if she will ever mend these deep wounds.

An orange offers hope.

Once, when the girls were tiny, Mom showed them how she could “peel an orange like a snake.” With a paring knife, she’d go round and round peeling off all the skin in one winding curly piece.

The girls giggled. The mom smiled.

As she remembers that day from yesterday, Leda wonders about tomorrow.

