A little girl from Brooklyn chases her big dreams

We live in the age of girl power, including stories about Wonder Woman and Katniss Everdeen, but stories of young girls who set out to conquer the world have been around a long time. Both “National Velvet” and “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” saluted the power of little girls to chase big dreams. Both actresses, Elizabeth Taylor and Peggy Ann Garner, won Oscars for their portrayals of these little ladies dreaming big.

The central tragedy in “Tree” is the alcoholic father and the tension in the family from his addiction. Katie, the struggling mom and wife, is trying to honor her marriage vows of “death ’til us part,” but she’s sliding toward depression and anger because she is the sole income and sole contributor to the family. Her relationship with daughter Francie is fracturing as Francie slides toward Dad in the crisis.

That crisis deepens when Dad dies, and Francie blames her mom for not supporting her dad more.

How long should a wife stay with a non-contributing husband? What’s best for Francie?

And, at the heart, how does Francie manage to keep her spirit alive through all this? She is, indeed, a tree growing through cement. She’s the strongest one in the family, by far.