A British maid in love, in a manor of speaking

Mothering Sunday

The Myrna Loy

(R)

Grade: B+

On Mothering Sunday 1924, Jane, a beautiful “downstairs” maid, wanders naked through the “upstairs” library inside the empty house of plenty.

On her days off, Jane is having an affair with Paul, an “upstairs” gent who is engaged to another lady, of more appropriate pedigree.

Un-attired Jane is alone in this well-attired manor browsing leather-bound books.

No words are spoken for 10 minutes as we follow her to the library and then to the kitchen where she serves herself a treat, and doesn’t do dishes – let the maids tidy up.

All the while clothed just as Eve before the apple.

This unclothed encounter with the classics will inspire Jane to become a writer.

“Mothering Sunday” is “Downton Abbey” served with extra spice. Fans of “The Crown” will recognize two members of the royal family back to navigate yet another juicy tryst between the classes.

“The Crown’s” Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) are, of course, well-to-do. Once again, O’Connor has found love “beneath” his station in life.

While the central threads are love and grief, the film’s handling of nudity has dominated critical conversation – not because the nudity is gratuitous, but because it is handled with unusual honesty, naturalness.

French director Eva Husson was captivated by the unpretentious sensuality in Graham Swift’s 2016 novel.

“I knew that was not something you see often on-screen: a naked woman walking around books, without it being sexual,” she said in a European interview. “I thought, ‘I’ve got to do this.’ That’s the scene that made me want to make the film.”

Sex doesn’t flummox the French.

“I have found myself in places I was not supposed to be, walking around naked and just really feeling the power of my naked body. Just being there. I knew that was not going to be creepy or sleazy.”

And so a feminist director appropriated nudity to empower women, rather than to exploit them.

Odessa Young’s interior rendering of Jane channels Saoirse Ronan.

Her eyes transport us: the sparkling eyes of a lady in love, the sad eyes of a lady grieving, the clear eyes of a lady content.

Jane’s first love ends tragically, suddenly.

Later, she will fall in love with a philosopher she meets in a bookstore. Again, grief.

Finally, we visit Jane as autumn’s leaves doth fall, typing her own books.

When the nosy press knocks, novelist Jane brushes them away with a self-assured smirk suggesting awards are not why she writes.

Jane at sunset is played by Glenda Jackson, now 85, an Oscar-winning actress who had me at hello, 50 years ago.

Jane’s later life is scrunched by the condensed script, but a lovely journey, nonetheless.

“Mothering Sunday” starts as a playful dalliance between a prince and his Cinderella, but matures into an ode to a self-directed woman. Jane will one day find contentment without a partner, carrying sad memories along inside.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0