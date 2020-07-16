50 Americans. 400 Taliban. Two medals of honor. Eight silver stars.

“We may die today,” says one soldier to another. It seems truly hopeless.

As the Taliban break through the last line of defense, one American is gunned down, and is lying on an open dirt patch. To rescue him would be suicidal, with Taliban guns trained on that spot. But two soldiers will “never leave a fallen colleague.”

They hesitate, then nod. “I’ll cover you,” says one, as the other rushes to the body. He throws his friend over his shoulder and staggers toward the medical tent. “Coming in.”

I’ve seen battlefield rescues hundreds of time, many in “Alamo” films, but I never flinched or shook as much. I was caught up in this battle which never seemed like “just a movie.” Some of these “actors” actually nearly died in this battle and came back to share the story and honor their lost friends.

They are not performing a scene – they are reliving hell.

That rescue is only one of countless small moments of heroism by a band of brothers.

They would all have perished in this 13-hour assault, but for last-second air support. By all odds, the men should not have survived as long as they did with 400 Taliban swarming 50 soldiers.